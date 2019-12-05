Market Overview

Meet The New, Shopify-Powered, B2B Online CBD Ordering Platform
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 05, 2019 12:30pm   Comments
Global Cannabinoids, a bulk and wholesale supplier of U.S. hemp-derived cannabinoids, has officially opened its new online store powered by Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP).

B2B customers can now purchase bulk and wholesale products such as CBD oils, tinctures, gummies, soft gels, patches, as well as products for skin care, personal care, animal health and many others, online, using their credit cards for payment. This allows customers to order products more quickly, improving delivery turnaround times.

The platform will also allow businesses to purchase samples instantly; have access to third party certificates of analysis, material safety and data sheets; and as access data on what the top selling products are.

See Also: New Cannabis Products: A Blunt Club, Canna-Wine, Affordable CBD And The Insane Infused Gravy

In addition, customers will be able to generate invoices that can be paid via Square (NYSE: SQ). This national B2B platform is the first for CBD wholesale marketplace, management says.

“Shopify is a trusted and proven sales platform that handles transactions for some of the biggest online stores in the world. We are honored to be the first bulk and wholesale B2B hemp Cannabinoid company with an online store powered by Shopify,” Ryan Lewis, CEO of Global Cannabinoids, told Benzinga.

Posted-In: Global Cannabinoids

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

