Lift & Co. Partners With Enlighten For US Expansion
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 05, 2019 11:28am   Comments
Lift & Co. Partners With Enlighten For US Expansion

Canada's Lift & Co Corp (CVE:LIFT) (OTC: LFCOF) is expanding into the United States through a partnership with cannabis industry tech provider Enlighten. The deal began Nov. 25 and runs for at least 24 months.

The partnership is highlighted by the access Lift & Co. receives, in the form of U.S. retailers and 2020 product data.

Lift & Co plans to leverage Enlighten's data resources to develop a "comprehensive marketplace" on its own platform for U.S. products in legal U.S. markets.

CEO Matei Olaru said the move allows the company to replicate its success achieved in the legal Canadian market. "We are excited to work with a technology- and education-first organization like Enlighten in the development of our cannabis review site for US consumers."

The activity marks Lift & Co's most recent expansion efforts, which included the launch of Cohesion, an insights platform based on strain critiques, purchases and brand research. The company also recently introduced Cohesion Consumer Segments – powered by Nielsen, a consumer segmentation and profiling tool.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

