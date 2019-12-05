The Global Alliance For Cannabis Commerce Launches Voluntary Private Industry Standard

The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce said Thursday it's starting a nationwide, voluntary industry certification that vouches for safety and purity in cannabis product testing.

The organization projects that the new program will be accessible to all state-licensed cannabis businesses by the end of the next year. The program should provide the consumers and licensed sellers with the certainty of the purity and safety of the legal product, under raised state standards.

The Global Alliance for Cannabis Commerce will open nominations for membership on the Standards Committee on Thursday, and end it on Jan. 30, 2020.

The organization reported approval of the creation of this standards setting protocol from all its current GACC members, including DNA Genetics, Urbn Leaf, Raw Garden, Team Elite Genetics and La Familia.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

“Current laws make it impossible to assure the public that in every one of the 33 states where cannabis has been legalized, that there are uniform accepted standards for safety and purity even though consumers may well use legal product when in different states. Until federal law is corrected this problem will continue to exist,” Randal John Meyer, Executive Director at GACC, said in a statement.

Rezwan Khan, GACC President explained that the idea behind the program is to form methods that will provide the consumers with confidence in the products they purchase.

“By the end of next year, cannabis consumers will be able to look at a participating product anywhere in the United States that it is legally sold, see our blue leaf, and know if it meets the rigorous standard of GACC Certified™ consumer safety testing,” Khan said in a statement.