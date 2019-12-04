Market Overview

Sweet Flower Appoints Former Beboe Head Of Marketing As CMO
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 2:20pm   Comments
After serving as head of marketing for Beboe Brands, known as the “Hermès of Cannabis,” and occupying executive roles at fashion and lifestyle labels worldwide, Kiana Anvaripour has joined Sweet Flower as chief marketing officer.

Anvaripour will work alongside the executive team stationed at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters. She will oversee all marketing, strategic alliances, sales, consumer experience, partnerships, brand products as Sweet Flower opens new locations, delivery and continue recent expansion efforts.

See Also: Harborside Appoints Former Canndescent Exec As CFO

“I’ve admired Sweet Flower from the outside since the company launched," Anvaripour told Benzinga. "Tim and the team placed an emphasis on consumers first and foremost and really met customer demand at every turn. That attracted me to the brand. It’s a great feeling to be a part of this, and I’m excited for what the future holds as Sweet Flower grows and progresses.”

Posted-In: Cannabis News Management Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

