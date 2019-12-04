Cannabis Tech Company Vertosa Closes $6M Series Seed Funding Round

Cannabis technology company Vertosa said Wednesday it has completed a $6 million Series Seed Funding Round co-led by AFI Capital Partners and Welcan Capital. Vertosa produces active ingredients for infused product makers.

The company plans to use the money from the funding to reaffirm its role in the infused products supply chain and to support its partner brands in further development.

Among other investors who supported the round were Goat Rodeo Capital, Big Rock Partners, Finn Capital Partners and JamJar Investments. Vertosa was looking for a diverse network of investors, from those in food and beverage industries to those who provide consumer packaged goods services.

“Our success in this Series Seed funding round is a testament to the incredible work our team has done over the past year to serve both the licensed cannabis and hemp markets while developing our industry-leading technology,” Vertosa CEO Ben Larson, said in a statement.

“We set ourselves apart from the competition through a relentless dedication to building and maintaining strong relationships with our partners, and a science-first approach to implementing technology and product development. This new capital empowers us to make our services even better.”