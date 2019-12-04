Market Overview

Nanaimo, British Columbia Sees Opening Of Its First Cannabis Dispensary
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019
Nanaimo, British Columbia Sees Opening Of Its First Cannabis Dispensary

More than a year after Canada federally legalized adult use sales, Nanaimo, British Columbia, Canada saw the opening of its first store, 19+ Cannabis, on Dec. 3.

The opening of the downtown 19+ location finally allows local citizens to take part in the country's legalized market locally. Rob Lambie, a first-day visitor to the dispensary, told the Nanaimo News Bulletin, "It's about time they opened it."

19+ Cannabis plans to offer customers dry flower, pre-rolls, oils, pills and oral sprays.

The store's Co-owner, James Maxwell, understood the wait that came with the dispensary's application. He told Nanaimo News Now, "We were expecting that to take time and it did. I think that's understandable with the scope of this."

The city has received 20 applications to date, with only 19+ Cannabis getting the green light from the BC Cannabis and Regulation Branch, as well as city hall.

Maxwell told Nanaimo News Bulletin that cannabis 2.0 products like edibles, ointments and vaporized products will be available in January.

"I think about the products that are coming, I think that is going to draw more of the people who, maybe have been sitting on the fence," Maxwell said.

Posted-In: Cannabis Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

