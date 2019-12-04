Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

New Zealand Government Releases Draft Cannabis Legalization Bill For Public Consideration
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 04, 2019 11:22am   Comments
Share:
New Zealand Government Releases Draft Cannabis Legalization Bill For Public Consideration

New Zealand Government released Tuesday a draft cannabis legalization and control bill for public debate.

A voter referendum will be held next year, at which, New Zealand residents would be able to vote for or against recreational cannabis use legalization.

The draft bill defines the basic features needed to form a regulated recreational marijuana use market. The final draft bill will be introduced in the beginning of 2020 and it will consider public feedback on the current draft.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Among the most important elements of the proposed bill are the following requirements:

  • Minimal age of 20 years for cannabis purchase and use.
  • Use is allowed only in private places and licensed facilities.
  • Limited marketing and advertising.
  • Licensing of the entire supply chain.
  • Prescribing conditions for private cultivating and sharing.
  • Setting the requirements for public health messaging.

With more than 50% of affirmative votes, the government will have to present a bill to Parliament that would make adult use of cannabis legal. This process would allow for the public to express their ideas and suggestions on how the law should be defined.

If the majority vote against the legalization, recreational use will remain illegal, but medical cannabis and hemp will not be affected, with medical cannabis allowed when prescribed by a doctor, and hemp also being legal.

“By making the referendum questions and the initial draft Cannabis Legalisation and Control Bill available early the intention is to encourage public awareness and discussion,” Justice Minister Andrew Little said in a press release. “It is important that the public feel they can meaningfully participate in the referendum process.”

Posted-In: New ZealandCannabis Government News Regulations Global Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.84
-0.0636
- 0.92%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.57
2.06
+ 0.67%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.96
-0.06
- 0.35%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.99
0.0132
+ 0.11%
(ACRZF)
$0.000000
+ %
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Thursday that its new value brand Original Stash has reached the Ontario market.  The ... read more

Aurora's CBD Oil Approved As Medical Marijuana Product In Ireland

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that one of its oil products has obtained approval for use under Ireland’s new Medical Cannabis ... read more

Aphria Secures $80M In Financing For Aphria Diamond Growing Facility

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday that its Aphria Diamond growing facility subsidiary obtained an $80-million credit ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Cannabis: Incredible Shrinking Stock Market

Lawsuit Claims Navistar Inflated Prices, Cheated Government On Price Of Military Vehicles