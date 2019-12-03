Market Overview

Sales Of Aurora Cannabis Products Halted In Germany As Health Authorities Investigate Production Process
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2019 12:22pm   Comments
German pharmacies were recently asked to stop the sale of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) products, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

The products are awaiting for inspection by health authorities due to a proprietary step in Aurora’s production process, the publication said. Until the review is complete, the products will remain unavailable.

The pharmacies reportedly said the production step in question is connected to a method that Aurora uses to protect the shelf life of the flower.

The company “stands behind the safety of products previously sold to medical patients and has not initiated a recall,” an Aurora spokesperson told Marijuana Business Daily.

“Products for the German market are sourced from an EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Process)-certified facility and are safe to consume.”

Aurora projects that German sales will resume “very early in the new year.”

Even if the interruption is short, it could create undesirable consequences for the company, as patients who already use Aurora's product will have to switch to another supplier. 

If and when Aurora’s product sales commence again, patients would need a new prescription, and doctors are known to be reluctant about prescribing products with inconsistent availability, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

Aurora shares were trading 1.23% higher at $2.47 at the time of publication Tuesday. 

Photo courtesy of Aurora Cannabis. 

Posted-In: Germany Marijuana Business DailyCannabis Government News Regulations Eurozone Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Hexo's 'Quality Weed At Legit Prices' Reaches Ontario

Cannabis company HEXO Corp (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Thursday that its new value brand Original Stash has reached the Ontario market.  The ... read more

Aurora's CBD Oil Approved As Medical Marijuana Product In Ireland

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Monday that one of its oil products has obtained approval for use under Ireland’s new Medical Cannabis ... read more

Aphria Secures $80M In Financing For Aphria Diamond Growing Facility

Aphria Inc. (TSX: APHA) (NYSE: APHA) said Monday that its Aphria Diamond growing facility subsidiary obtained an $80-million credit ... read more
