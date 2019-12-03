Sales Of Aurora Cannabis Products Halted In Germany As Health Authorities Investigate Production Process

German pharmacies were recently asked to stop the sale of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) products, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

The products are awaiting for inspection by health authorities due to a proprietary step in Aurora’s production process, the publication said. Until the review is complete, the products will remain unavailable.

The pharmacies reportedly said the production step in question is connected to a method that Aurora uses to protect the shelf life of the flower.

The company “stands behind the safety of products previously sold to medical patients and has not initiated a recall,” an Aurora spokesperson told Marijuana Business Daily.

“Products for the German market are sourced from an EU GMP (Good Manufacturing Process)-certified facility and are safe to consume.”

Aurora projects that German sales will resume “very early in the new year.”

Even if the interruption is short, it could create undesirable consequences for the company, as patients who already use Aurora's product will have to switch to another supplier.

If and when Aurora’s product sales commence again, patients would need a new prescription, and doctors are known to be reluctant about prescribing products with inconsistent availability, according to Marijuana Business Daily.

Aurora shares were trading 1.23% higher at $2.47 at the time of publication Tuesday.

Photo courtesy of Aurora Cannabis.