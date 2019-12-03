Market Overview

CB2 Insights Partners With FCM Global To Help Medical Marijuana R&D In Colombia
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
December 03, 2019 1:25pm   Comments
CB2 Insights (CSE:CBII) (OTC: CBIIF) has partnered with a Colombian cannabis company, FCM Global.

The collaboration will aim to help the deployment of future FCM CBD-based products, and both companies will try to create a foundation for future clinical trials and product innovations in Colombia.

Medical marijuana is still not legally available in the country, despite of having more than $400 million of total investments since 2019, and fulfilling other requirements needed to create an "ideal market for that investment" such as geography, climate, affordable labor and patients open towards medical marijuana use.

CB2 Insights together with FCM Global works on physician education in regards to CBD-based medicine.

"In partnership with FCM, we will look to collect real-word evidence data to allow physicians to be come more confident, the industry can be more informed and ultimately creating access for patients incorporating cannabinoid-based therapies into their traditional healthcare," the company said in a press release. "FCM continues to show their leadership by recognizing that traditional healthcare protocols are the key to unlocking the potential of medical cannabis regardless of the jurisdiction. We look forward to laying a framework that places an importance in clinical trials for new products going forward."

Posted-In: Cannabis News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

