Lil Wayne Rolls Out Cannabis Brand: 'I Smoke To Get Inspired'

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 02, 2019 3:00pm   Comments
Rapper Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., better known as Lil Wayne, announced the launch Monday of GKUA Ultra Premium, a high-potency cannabis product line.

"I used to just want to get high, now I smoke to get inspired," he said in a statement. "With GKUA, I'm sharing a feeling that I love."

The cannabis products have "some of the highest natural levels of THC available," according to the company. 

"The combination of our incredible products, market knowledge and commitment to quality, paired with the unmatched fanbase of Lil Wayne, the ultimate cannabis connoisseur, creates an unprecedented opportunity to create a cannabis brand that values creativity and the artistic pursuit," Beau Golob, GKUA's president and co-founder, said in a statement. 

Lil Wayne's cannabis brand will include high-quality buds, ceramic heating vapes, oil extractions and concentrates.

As part of the brand's launch, it will give customers free tickets to a VIP party in 2020 featuring Lil Wayne and friends. GKUA Ultra Premium is launching in Los Angeles dispensaries and rolling out elsewhere in California in 2020. 

Photo courtesy of GKUA Ultra Premium. 

