Get Your Books In Order With This End-Of-Year Cannabis Payroll Checklist

By Keegan Peterson, CEO and co-founder of Würk.

2019 has been a tremendous year for the legal cannabis industry.

Illinois and Vermont legalized recreational cannabis this year, bringing the total number of states that have legalized recreational use up to eleven. Cannabis has also become one of the leading job creators: since the legalization movement began, the regulated industry has created more than 211,000 full-time positions, and is projected to increase job growth by another 20% in 2019.

As we approach the holidays and celebrate the industry’s well-deserved achievements, businesses should be mindful of tying up important loose ends in their payroll departments in order to stay compliant through the New Year.

Würk understands that this can be a hectic time of year for businesses to keep up with their payroll and operational logistics, which is why we’ve created a free comprehensive End of Year Checklist for cannabis businesses looking for an easy to follow resource. Every year, cannabusinesses nationwide lose thousands of dollars due to preventable tax errors. This template streamlines labor compliance and tax regulation checklists to help businesses avoid unanticipated fees and penalties.

The team at Würk is a proud business partner to the entire industry and we look forward to providing HR and payroll solutions to even more clients after the New Year. If you’re thinking about making the switch to a new cannabis-specific payroll provider in 2020, please review our tips on how to make the transition.

2019 End of Year Planning Checklist

Ensure you have a successful 2019 year-end by reviewing these reminders about payroll that occur only at the end of the year.