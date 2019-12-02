Market Overview

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
December 02, 2019 9:00am   Comments
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of November 25th – December 1st, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Bottom Fishing For Pot Stocks: Top 20 Oversold Cannabis Stocks

Now That the Bottom is Finally In, These Oversold Pot Stocks Could Make Attractive Investments

Some of these cannabis stocks are undervalued while others are headed for the pot stock cemetery.

READ FULL OVERSOLD POT STOCKS ARTICLE

9. 6 Ways to Select the Absolute Best IR Firm for the Upcoming Resurgence of the Cannabis Bull Market

2019 Was a Transformational Year for the Cannabis Sector and the Days of Easy Capital Are Over

Heading into 2020, the importance of having a strong and proven investor relations firm has never been greater.

READ FULL BEST IR FIRM ARTICLE

8. Organigram Post Q4 and Full Year 2019 Earnings, Revenue Soars 547%

Organigram Reported Q4 Revenue Jumped 411% and Positive Adjusted EBITDA For 2019

Organigram Holdings (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019.

READ FULL OGI Q4 EARNINGS ARTICLE

7. MariMed Reports Strong Q3 with Solid Performance of Key Operating Metrics

Hemp Revenues Drive Total Revenues Up 230.9% in Q3, 380.4% Year-To-Date

MariMed (OTCQX: MRMD) a leading multi-state operator (MSO) focused on health and wellness, reported earnings for both the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

READ FULL MRMD Q3 EARNINGS

6. Cresco Labs is Delivering on the Bottom Line: Beacon Securities

Cresco is Showing Signs of Profitability and Continued Organic Growth

Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) put in a favourable quarter, according to Beacon Securities analyst Russell Stanley, who reviewed the company’s third-quarter earnings in an update to clients on Wednesday.

READ FULL CRESCO LABS Q3 EARNINGS ARTICLE

5. Aurora CEO Eyes U.S. Amid Looming ‘Carnage’ for Canadian Pot Industry

There Are a Few Things That Still Keep Aurora CEO Terry Booth Up at Night

While the stock of Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) has indeed suffered, trading down 51% over the past year, Terry Booth continues to remain optimistic about the company’s prospects. Booth highlights how the U.S. remains a crucial market for its CBD product ambitions while reiterating a firm focus on governance and managing its finances to retain investor confidence in an industry beset by steep losses.

READ FULL AURORA CEO ARTICLE

4. Canopy Growth Secures Cannabis 2.0 Licence For 150,000 Sq Ft Beverage Facility

Canopy Has Now Received All Necessary Cannabis 2.0 Licences For Marijuana Beverages, Vapes and Edibles

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced it has received its Health Canada operating and secure storage licences for the company’s 150,000 sq ft cannabis beverage facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario. The newly licensed beverage facility has already begun the production of cannabis-infused drinks.

READ FULL CANOPY GROWTH ARTICLE

3. Cannabis Stocks Drop Amid Concerns Over FDA’s Most Recent Round of CBD Warning Letters

The FDA Issued 15 New Warning Letters Yesterday to Cannabis Companies They Believe Are Illegally Selling CBD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is back in the spotlight after the regulatory body issued 15 new warning letters yesterday to cannabis companies. Cannabis stocks with CBD exposure sold-off in response to the FDA’s confusing warning.

READ FULL FDA CBD ARTICLE

2. Pot Stocks Appear to Have Bottomed, These ETFs Will Let You Ride the Rebound

Pot Stocks Have Been Pummelled This Year Amid Regulatory Scandals, Retail Shortages and Black Market Competition

While it’s tough for investors to pick winners in this emerging industry, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be an easier – albeit still a speculative bet – for a sector rebound.

READ FULL CANNABIS ETFS ARTICLE

1. Canopy Growth Unveils New Cannabis 2.0 Products Portfolio at Toronto Launch Event

Canopy Growth Also Announced 5 New Ontario Retail Locations

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) unveiled its new Cannabis 2.0 portfolio of products at a media event in Toronto, Ontario. Canopy’s new line of products includes beverages, vapes and edibles. On a separate and equally important note, Canopy announced five new retail cannabis stores in the province of Ontario.

READ FULL CANOPY 2.0 ARTICLE

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings Government News Regulations Markets ETFs General

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

