Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of November 25th – December 1st, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Now That the Bottom is Finally In, These Oversold Pot Stocks Could Make Attractive Investments

Some of these cannabis stocks are undervalued while others are headed for the pot stock cemetery.

READ FULL OVERSOLD POT STOCKS ARTICLE

2019 Was a Transformational Year for the Cannabis Sector and the Days of Easy Capital Are Over

Heading into 2020, the importance of having a strong and proven investor relations firm has never been greater.

READ FULL BEST IR FIRM ARTICLE

Organigram Reported Q4 Revenue Jumped 411% and Positive Adjusted EBITDA For 2019

Organigram Holdings (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2019.

READ FULL OGI Q4 EARNINGS ARTICLE

Hemp Revenues Drive Total Revenues Up 230.9% in Q3, 380.4% Year-To-Date

MariMed (OTCQX: MRMD) a leading multi-state operator (MSO) focused on health and wellness, reported earnings for both the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019.

READ FULL MRMD Q3 EARNINGS

Cresco is Showing Signs of Profitability and Continued Organic Growth

Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF) put in a favourable quarter, according to Beacon Securities analyst Russell Stanley, who reviewed the company’s third-quarter earnings in an update to clients on Wednesday.

READ FULL CRESCO LABS Q3 EARNINGS ARTICLE

There Are a Few Things That Still Keep Aurora CEO Terry Booth Up at Night

While the stock of Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) has indeed suffered, trading down 51% over the past year, Terry Booth continues to remain optimistic about the company’s prospects. Booth highlights how the U.S. remains a crucial market for its CBD product ambitions while reiterating a firm focus on governance and managing its finances to retain investor confidence in an industry beset by steep losses.

READ FULL AURORA CEO ARTICLE

Canopy Has Now Received All Necessary Cannabis 2.0 Licences For Marijuana Beverages, Vapes and Edibles

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) announced it has received its Health Canada operating and secure storage licences for the company’s 150,000 sq ft cannabis beverage facility in Smiths Falls, Ontario. The newly licensed beverage facility has already begun the production of cannabis-infused drinks.

READ FULL CANOPY GROWTH ARTICLE

The FDA Issued 15 New Warning Letters Yesterday to Cannabis Companies They Believe Are Illegally Selling CBD

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is back in the spotlight after the regulatory body issued 15 new warning letters yesterday to cannabis companies. Cannabis stocks with CBD exposure sold-off in response to the FDA’s confusing warning.

READ FULL FDA CBD ARTICLE

Pot Stocks Have Been Pummelled This Year Amid Regulatory Scandals, Retail Shortages and Black Market Competition

While it’s tough for investors to pick winners in this emerging industry, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) can be an easier – albeit still a speculative bet – for a sector rebound.

READ FULL CANNABIS ETFS ARTICLE

Canopy Growth Also Announced 5 New Ontario Retail Locations

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) unveiled its new Cannabis 2.0 portfolio of products at a media event in Toronto, Ontario. Canopy’s new line of products includes beverages, vapes and edibles. On a separate and equally important note, Canopy announced five new retail cannabis stores in the province of Ontario.

READ FULL CANOPY 2.0 ARTICLE

Image Sourced from Pixabay