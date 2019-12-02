Market Overview

Most Cited Reasons For Use Among European CBD Consumers
New Frontier Data  
December 02, 2019 8:52am   Comments
Most Cited Reasons For Use Among European CBD Consumers

The European CBD market remains relatively immature, with most consumers being new ones, and about one in three (34%) having first used it within three months prior to the survey.

  • Consumers also cited far-ranging reasons for CBD use, indicating that adoption holds potential to accelerate across several vectors as related products become more widely available, and their diverse applications better understood.
  • More than two in five (41%) of consumers indicated expecting their consumption of CBD to increase over the following six months, whereas about one in 10 (11%) expected it to decrease.
  • Meanwhile, 18% of those who had not yet consumed any CBD product indicated their likelihood of doing so in the following six months.

The post Most Cited Reasons For Use Among European CBD Consumers appeared first on New Frontier Data.

Image by Julia Teichmann from Pixabay

