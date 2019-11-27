Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Production In Africa Could Help Local Communities While Rewarding Investors
Benzinga Cannabis  
November 27, 2019 3:32pm   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Production In Africa Could Help Local Communities While Rewarding Investors

By Richard Andrews.

After centuries of different roles, cannabis is poised to take on a new and important purpose in Africa.

The cannabis plant was probably introduced by early Arab or Indian Hindu traders and became an important subsistence crop along with tobacco.

The plant has been long been used on the continent for fiber, rope, medicine, as well as religious and recreational purposes. Smoking pipes uncovered in Ethiopia and carbon-dated to around 1320 showed traces of cannabis.

However, colonial governments outlawed cannabis across Africa by about 1920, creating the illegal cultivation, markets and criminal penalties found globally.

That’s changing now as Uruguay and Canada lead the way with legalization, along with more liberal attitudes towards cannabis use in some U.S. states, Spain, Portugal and other countries. In fact, marijuana was the most widely used drug around the world in 2017, with an estimated 188 million consumers, according to the UN’s 2019 World Drug Report. (Some observers, believe that figure is on the low side.)

It all adds to the view that greater cannabis use and cultivation in the western world spells social and economic opportunities for struggling local communities throughout Africa. There’s growing evidence that high production overheads associated with western climates and labor costs are making the continent more attractive to international producers.

Countries located closer to the equator have some of the best cannabis growing conditions. They enjoy long days of sunshine and ideal growing temperatures in a natural environment that yields healthy, high-quality product, not dependent on energy-intensive warehouse facilities.

As a result, the cannabis plant could soon be the ultimate cash crop to boost rural regions in countries such as Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), Uganda and Malawi. Cultivation, processing, packing and shipping are seen as ways to create many jobs in places with high unemployment or underemployment. One producer reports over 200,000 farmers harvesting pharmaceutical cannabis out of the DRC on over 100,000 hectares of land.

Reputable cannabis growers also offer women the same working conditions and equal pay opportunities as men. And for many African women, a job in the industry represents their first independent source of cash income.

Drilling boreholes, to support cannabis cultivation provides local communities access to clean water, while the creation of irrigation systems enables the growth of other cash crops and food. Cannabis operations create additional economic spinoffs when companies buy, hire and train local.

Among the new breed of producers is Vancouver-based EXMceuticals, which is taking the social responsibility model one step further. The company is donating 2% of its gross revenues from local cannabis operations to a Community Development Fund for local improvements and education opportunities.

According to CEO Jonathan Summers, “this approach adds up to a to successful partnership between traditional and western cultures, plus a seamless harmony between the crop, the people and the land.”

Companies that share this vision express the hope that cannabis production in the “wounded continent” will help reverse the negative impacts of Africa’s natural and man-made disasters by improving living and environmental conditions.

Richard Andrews is Montreal-based journalist, media consultant and communications lecturer with a special interest in start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The preceding article is from one of our external contributors. It does not represent the opinion of Benzinga and has not been edited.

Image by Javier Hasse.

Posted-In: Cannabis Africa Richard AndrewsCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.94
0.133
+ 1.95%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.17
0.2351
+ 1.39%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.41
0.12
+ 0.98%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$315.40
1.41
+ 0.45%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

With Michael Bloomberg Running For President, What Happens To The Bloomberg Newsroom?

EUR/USD Forecast: Pressuring The 61.8% Retracement Of Its October Rally