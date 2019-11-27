Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Flower One Posts Net Income Of $15.7M In 'Milestone Quarter'
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 27, 2019 5:07pm   Comments
Share:
Flower One Posts Net Income Of $15.7M In 'Milestone Quarter'

Flower One Holdings Inc. (CSE: FONE) (OTC: FLOOF) reported third-quarter revenue of $2.5 million Wednesday, up by 292% from the previous quarter.

The cannabis company's quarterly net income totaled $15.7 million, mostly driven by the growth of biological assets of $18.4 million and a gain on fair value of derivatives of $9.7 million, the company said. 

Flower One's gross margin before fair value adjustments was around $616,000, or 25%.

Third-quarter cash and cash equivalents amounted to $5.6 million. 

At the end of the quarter Flower One had working capital of $38.2 million, which compares to a working capital deficit of $32.9 million at the end of 2018.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

"This was another milestone quarter for Flower One as, among other things, it was the first reporting period that included revenue contributions from our flagship greenhouse," President and CEO Ken Villazor said in a statement.

"During the quarter, we completed and fully commissioned our 55,000-square-foot production facility and welcomed three additional industry-leading brand partners to our growing portfolio." 

Those three new brand partnerships include Cookies, Kiva Confections and 22Red.

The company projects it will reach around $9 million in revenue by the end of 2019 and expects to attain positive cash flow in the first half of 2020.

Flower One shares were up 7.37% at 72 cents at the close Wednesday. 

Photo courtesy of Flower One. 

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FLOOF)

4 Observations From The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
'A Recipe For Success': Cookies Cannabis Brand Enters Nevada Market With Flower One Partnership
Previewing The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.31
0.375
+ 2.21%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.94
0.134
+ 1.97%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.42
0.13
+ 1.06%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$315.42
1.43
+ 0.46%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
Cannabis Packaging Summit
February 11, 2020 - February 12, 2020
ANAHEIM, CA
see all

The Green Organic Dutchman Announces $16.5M Bought Deal Offering, Stock Falls

Canadian organic cannabis producer The Green Organic Dutchman (TSX: TGOD) (OTC: TGODF) announced Tuesday that it has signed a bought deal agreement with a ... read more

Deloitte Acquires Cannabis Compliance Inc. To Offer 'Leading Client Service And Capability'

Professional services network Deloitte announced Tuesday that it has acquired Cannabis Compliance Inc. to build up its cannabis ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Black Friday Audio Deals

Analysis Of 195M Instagram Posts Shows Massive Growth Of Interest In CBD, Especially In Beauty Markets