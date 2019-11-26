Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 26, 2019
Gainers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 0.7% to close at $5.79.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 2.8%, to close at $3.31.
- GrowGeneration (OTC: GRWG) shares gained 5.11%, closing at $4.73.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.85%, to close at $98.83.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares gained 0.08%, closing at $78.03.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 26.61%, closing at $7.76.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares gained 0.14%, closing at $2.85.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares increased by 0.4% to close at $2.54.
- Origin House (OTC: ORHOF) shares gained 2.73%, closing at $3.39.
- Trulieve Cannabis (OTC: TCNNF) shares rose 0.5%, to close at $12.05.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 5.16%, to close at $2.39.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 0.44% to close at $4.54.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares tumbled by 4.65%, eventually closing at $2.19.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 1.84%, to close at $18.11.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares dropped by 2.32%, to close at $6.74.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 7.88%, eventually closing at $0.83.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 3.91% to close at $0.67.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares dropped by 7.31%, to close at $2.03.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares fell 1.19% to close at $2.50.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 6.63%, to close at $1.55.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares tumbled by 0.31%, eventually closing at $3.25.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 3.74%, to close at $0.49.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares tumbled by 17.14%, eventually closing at $1.45.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares dropped by 4.27%, to close at $8.08.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 3.28%, eventually closing at $2.65.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares dropped by 3.21%, to close at $0.50.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 3.56%, eventually closing at $20.05.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 3.7% to close at $1.56.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares dropped by 3.46%, to close at $2.35.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 6.88%, to close at $2.98.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 0.46%, to close at $6.52.
