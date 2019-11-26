Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Planet 13 Falls After Q3 Results

Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 3:05pm   Comments
Share:

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTC: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH) a vertically-integrated cannabis company, on Monday announced third-quarter results with revenue of $16.7 million.

EBITDA was disclosed at $3.4 million, with a 24% growth over the previous quarter. The company stated its liquidity is at $18.1 million with the intention of investing it on growth initiatives. Gross Profit came in at $9.9 million.

"We are just at the beginning of the growth potential for this site and for Planet 13," co-CEO Larry Scheffler said in a press release. "With Phase II and wholesale operations just getting underway, we expect to continue generating profitable growth as we expand the sales of our well-regarded in-house, in-store produced brands both on-site and in 3rd party dispensaries state-wide commencing in the New Year.”

Planet 13 made several developments such as two new edible brands, the opening of a pizza store and a coffee store, the opening of a customer-facing facility and a new beverage brand.

Planet 13's stock traded down 17% to $1.45 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: Larry Scheffler Planet 13Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (PLNHF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 25, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 19, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 18, 2019
4 Observations From The First Ever 'Cannabis Investor Day'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.78
-0.1969
- 2.82%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.95
-0.37
- 2.14%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.24
-0.1555
- 1.25%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.64
0.31
+ 0.1%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

What The 'Strong January Playbook' Says About Where The Market Is Headed In December

19 Essential Gift Ideas For Everyone On Your Holiday Shopping List