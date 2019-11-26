Planet 13 Falls After Q3 Results

Planet 13 Holdings Inc (OTC: PLNHF) (CSE: PLTH) a vertically-integrated cannabis company, on Monday announced third-quarter results with revenue of $16.7 million.

EBITDA was disclosed at $3.4 million, with a 24% growth over the previous quarter. The company stated its liquidity is at $18.1 million with the intention of investing it on growth initiatives. Gross Profit came in at $9.9 million.

"We are just at the beginning of the growth potential for this site and for Planet 13," co-CEO Larry Scheffler said in a press release. "With Phase II and wholesale operations just getting underway, we expect to continue generating profitable growth as we expand the sales of our well-regarded in-house, in-store produced brands both on-site and in 3rd party dispensaries state-wide commencing in the New Year.”

Planet 13 made several developments such as two new edible brands, the opening of a pizza store and a coffee store, the opening of a customer-facing facility and a new beverage brand.

Planet 13's stock traded down 17% to $1.45 per share at time of publication.