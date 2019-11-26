Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest One Announces 20% Staff Reduction Alongside Q1 Results
Andrew Ward , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 26, 2019 3:25pm   Comments
Share:
Harvest One Announces 20% Staff Reduction Alongside Q1 Results

Harvest One Cannabis Inc. (TSXV: HVT) (OTCQX: HRVOF) announced a 20% staff reduction along with its first-quarter results Tuesday. 

The Canadian cannabis company reported record first-quarter net revenue of CA$4.1 million ($3.1 million). 

Harvest One's cultivation division grew 125% growth quarter-over-quarter, with the medical and nutraceutical divisions growing 42% in the same period, according to the company. 

The quarter saw a 9% decline in the company's consumer division. Harvest One posted an adjusted EBITDA loss of CA$3.4 million, a 39% improvement from the same period the year prior.

With the release of the quarterly results, Harvest One announced what it said is "an enhanced strategic plan," affecting several facets of the business and its staff.

Harvest One's Strategic Plan 

Aimed at getting the company to profitability, Harvest One plans to engage in the following:

  • Highlighting the plan is an approximate 20% reduction in its workforce, affecting all divisions of the company. The move is expected to save roughly 30% on an annual basis.
  • In order to adjust for oversupply in the Canadian market, the company's Lucky Lake facility will be repurposed to produce its Dream Water and LivRelief cannabis-infused products, Harvest One said. 
  • Harvest One is reviewing non-core assets to decrease cultivation exposure, and the company said it plans to redirect its focus and resources to brand development, distribution and production.
  • The company is in discussions to divest its 501.% interest in British Columbia's Greenbelt Greenhouse facility and outdoor cultivation location.

Harvest One CEO Grant Froese, discussed the cuts and the cannabis company's plan in a statement.

"In light of recent challenges within the cannabis industry, the company has made some difficult but necessary decisions to improve cash flows and reallocate capital to ensure the long-term growth of the company."

The stock was down 5.7% at 16 cents at the time of publication. 

Related Links:

Harvest One Cannabis Strikes Supply Agreement With GenCanna

Harvest One Cannabis Buys Delivra In All-Stock Deal

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRVOF)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Harvest One Posts Quarterly Net Revenue Of $3M
These Were The Companies Added And Removed From OTC Markets Indexes At The End Of Q3
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.77
-0.2069
- 2.96%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.92
-0.4
- 2.31%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.18
-0.2242
- 1.81%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.65
0.32
+ 0.1%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

US Approves Trans-Atlantic Joint Venture Without Alitalia

Freight Futures Daily Curve: 11/26