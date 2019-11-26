GrowGeneration To Commence Trading On NASDAQ On Dec. 2

GrowGeneration Corp. (OTC: GRWG) announced Monday it has obtained approval to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market, where its common shares will start trading under the ticker symbol "GRWG." The company’s shares will commence with trading on NASDAQ on Dec. 2.

GrowGeneration runs 25 specialty retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores.

"This up-listing to NASDAQ is a major corporate milestone and reflects the financial performance of our Company,” Darren Lampert, CEO of GrowGeneration, said in a statement. “As the premier hydroponic supplier in the country, we continue to focus on expanding the number of garden centers, increasing our commercial portfolio of customers, focusing on the cutting-edge products, while expanding revenue and EBITDA. We believe our NASDAQ listing will increase long-term shareholder value by improving awareness, liquidity, and appeal to institutional investors.”

The stock closed Monday's session at $4.50 per share.