Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 25, 2019
Gainers
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 0.05%, closing at $18.42.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares gained 0.7%, closing at $5.75.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares rose 0.71%, to close at $0.91.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 1.86%, to close at $2.19.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares increased by 0.05% to close at $77.97.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares rose 1.16%, to close at $1.75.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares rose 6.03%, to close at $8.44.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares gained 3.18%, closing at $1.62.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares increased by 3.8% to close at $6.55.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares fell 6.67% to close at $2.52.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 2.25% to close at $4.57.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares dropped by 1.83%, to close at $2.30.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 2.34%, eventually closing at $6.90.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares dropped by 3.34%, to close at $0.70.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 1.23% to close at $3.22 amid the unveiling a new line of Keith Haring smoking devices.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares fell 3.69% to close at $98.00.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 6.3%, eventually closing at $2.53.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares fell 15.35% to close at $6.13.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares dropped by 6.74%, to close at $1.66.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares tumbled by 3.98%, eventually closing at $3.26.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares dropped by 6.25%, to close at $2.85.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 9.18% to close at $0.51.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares dropped by 4.17%, to close at $2.53 after reporting positive adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares fell 8.05% to close at $2.74.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares tumbled by 6.0%, eventually closing at $0.52.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares dropped by 2.53%, to close at $20.79.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares fell 4.71% to close at $2.43.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 0.93%, eventually closing at $3.20.
