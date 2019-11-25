5 Facts About Blissiva, The Cannabis Company For Women

Blissiva, a cannabis company specifically focused on developing products for women, was one of the companies spotlighted at the most recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

The Maryland-based company has developed vape pens and other products to help with a variety of needs, including anxiety, sleep, weight management, chronic pain, and sexual lubricant.

Here are five facts about the company and its co-founders.

Blissiva is the only female-focused cannabis brand developed by a doctor

There are fewer than a dozen cannabis brands tailored just for women, but only Blissiva was co-founded by a doctor. Along with Gina Dubbe, Blissiva was founded by Dr. Leslie Apgar, who has been a gynecologist in Maryland since 2000.

In addition to co-founding Blissiva, Dr. Apgar is also the co-founder and medical director of Greenhouse Wellness, a medical cannabis dispensary.

Their first product was a vape pen

Blissiva’s first product, a vape pen called Balance Pen, is specifically targeted at women who suffer from anxiety and sleep disorders. The product, launched in October 2018, comes in flavors like "Vanilla Chilla" and "Cool as a Cucumber,” and is currently in over 40% of Maryland dispensaries, according to the company.

Women are one of the fastest-growing segments of the cannabis market

A survey from cannabis brand Eaze found that 59% of women consume cannabis daily. It also found that more women are using cannabis for self-care, such as reducing stress, and as an alternative to antidepressants and opioids.

And yet, options for products targeted at women are limited. Whoopi & Maya, the venture co-founded by Whoopi Goldberg, is perhaps the best-known brand, but their products are only available in California.

The co-founders co-authored a book on cannabis

Dubbe and Dr. Apgar are also the authors of “High Heals: How Two Women Found Their Footing in the Medical Cannabis Industry.” The book can be found at www.highheals.biz. Apgar and Dubbe are also looking to raise capital and expand Blissiva to additional states.

Photo: Blissiva Co-Founders Dr. Leslie Apgar and Gina Dubbe at the 2019 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago