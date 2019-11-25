Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Facts About Blissiva, The Cannabis Company For Women
Spencer Israel , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 3:17pm   Comments
Share:
5 Facts About Blissiva, The Cannabis Company For Women

Blissiva, a cannabis company specifically focused on developing products for women, was one of the companies spotlighted at the most recent Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago.

The Maryland-based company has developed vape pens and other products to help with a variety of needs, including anxiety, sleep, weight management, chronic pain, and sexual lubricant.

Here are five facts about the company and its co-founders.

Blissiva is the only female-focused cannabis brand developed by a doctor

There are fewer than a dozen cannabis brands tailored just for women, but only Blissiva was co-founded by a doctor. Along with Gina Dubbe, Blissiva was founded by Dr. Leslie Apgar, who has been a gynecologist in Maryland since 2000.

In addition to co-founding Blissiva, Dr. Apgar is also the co-founder and medical director of Greenhouse Wellness, a medical cannabis dispensary.

Their first product was a vape pen

Blissiva’s first product, a vape pen called Balance Pen, is specifically targeted at women who suffer from anxiety and sleep disorders. The product, launched in October 2018, comes in flavors like "Vanilla Chilla" and "Cool as a Cucumber,” and is currently in over 40% of Maryland dispensaries, according to the company.

Women are one of the fastest-growing segments of the cannabis market

A survey from cannabis brand Eaze found that 59% of women consume cannabis daily. It also found that more women are using cannabis for self-care, such as reducing stress, and as an alternative to antidepressants and opioids.

And yet, options for products targeted at women are limited. Whoopi & Maya, the venture co-founded by Whoopi Goldberg, is perhaps the best-known brand, but their products are only available in California.

The co-founders co-authored a book on cannabis

Dubbe and Dr. Apgar are also the authors of “High Heals: How Two Women Found Their Footing in the Medical Cannabis Industry.” The book can be found at www.highheals.biz. Apgar and Dubbe are also looking to raise capital and expand Blissiva to additional states. 


Photo: Blissiva Co-Founders Dr. Leslie Apgar and Gina Dubbe at the 2019 Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference in Chicago

Posted-In: BlissivaCannabis News Entrepreneurship Events Startups Markets General

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.99
-0.1587
- 2.22%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.41
-0.25
- 1.97%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.25
-0.29
- 1.65%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$313.28
2.26
+ 0.73%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 ... read more

Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN). Cohesion is ... read more

Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman. Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) released second-quarter financial results that sent the stock trading lower last ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Black Friday For Gamers: The Biggest Video Game Deals This Holiday Season

Japan's Foreign Investment Rule Change: What You Need To Know