Micro Lab Farms Offers Quick Grow Solution For Cannabis Farmers In Michigan, Midwest

Corona, California-based Micro Lab Farms, an automated indoor growing technology provider, announced Monday that its sales team will supply assistance to local growers in Michigan and the Midwest.

The company has recently opened a research and development center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, dedicating resources to increase its support to regional farmers and business owners.

GrowPod controlled environment micro-farms provide an easy solution for startup growers, allowing anyone to immediately start growing legal cannabis and enter an expanding market, the company said.

Want to hear exclusive updates on the adult-use licensing process? Check out the next meetup with MRA Executive Director, Andrew Brisbo on Dec. 18 at the Benzinga Headquarters! Get your tickets here before they sell out!

In Michigan, it's expected licensed growers will harvest their first crops between March and April 2020.

This could force consumers to turn to illicit markets, according to Micro Lab Farms.

The company's GrowPods can grow cannabis at a faster rate than traditional agriculture methods, the company said, and they are scalable and easy to transport.

The GrowPods are guaranteed by grower Kyle Kushman and are sealed to keep invasive pathogens, contaminants and pesticides out.