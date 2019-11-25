Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 25, 2019 9:38am   Comments
Share:
Canopy Growth Obtains Health Canada License For Beverage Facility, Now Has All 'Cannabis 2.0' Licenses

Canopy Growth Corporation (TSX: WEED)(NYSE: CGC) said Monday it has obtained Health Canada’s operating and secure storage license for its 150,000 square foot beverage facility.

With the addition of this license, the company now has all “cannabis 2.0” connected licenses, needed for vapes, chocolates and beverages.

Smiths Falls-based facility is functional, and it will start with the production of cannabis-infused beverages on Monday.

"This licence represents years of hard work to bring our vision to life. We are deeply proud of the team's hard work and dedication that has brought us from the tear-down of the original building in early 2019, through to the completion and licensing of our brand new facility," Mark Zekulin, CEO of Canopy Growth, said in a statement. "We also appreciate the support of our partner, Constellation Brands, who lent their expertise from building and equipment design to staffing requirements for this world-class facility."

See Also: Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

During the first phase of production, Canopy will produce eleven beverages all based on the company’s special distilled cannabis process, with first shippings to the provinces expected in the upcoming weeks.

The company said it's now ready to supply the Canadian market with a plethora of new cannabis 2.0 products, such as beverages, vapes and chocolates.

Canopy Growth’s stock traded 6.6% higher to $19.62 per share at time of publication.

Posted-In: Cannabis 2.0 Health CanadaCannabis News Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STZ + CGC)

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories Of The Week
36 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
50 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week In Cannabis: A Federal Legalization Bill, Earnings Reports And A Tax Hike In California
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$312.02
1
+ 0.32%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.67
0.0133
+ 0.11%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.55
0.01
+ 0.06%
Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.15
+ 0%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
MJBizCon
December 11, 2019 - December 13, 2019
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Headies: Vermont Growers Cup
January 11, 2020
ESSEX, VT
see all

Aurora Cannabis Promotes 2 Execs, Says 94% Of Holders Chose To Convert Debentures

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday that it promoted its senior vice president of product development and regulatory affairs, Dr. Shane ... read more

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

The Death Of Hedge Funds At A Time We Will Need Them

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 25, 2019