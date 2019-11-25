Market Overview

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
November 25, 2019
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of November 18th – 24th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

10. Analysts Say Top U.S. MSOs Have Huge Upside Following Strong Q3 Earnings + Updated Ratings & Price Targets

According to Analysts, Better Than Expected Earnings Make These 3 Top U.S. Multi-State Operators a Buy

It seems Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), Curaleaf (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) and Green Thumb (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) have reinvigorated a struggling cannabis sector after the three top U.S. multi-state operators (MSO) announced third-quarter earnings this week with two of them beating wall street’s expectations in the process.

READ FULL MSO PRICE TARGETS ARTICLE

9. New Video Surfaces Allegedly Showing CannTrust’s Illegal Grow Room in Action

Yahoo Finance Obtains Exclusive Footage of CannTrust’s Largest Illegal Grow Room in Operation

The same whistleblower that originally brought the CannTrust (TSX: TRST) (NYSE: CTST) Health Canada scandal to light is making headlines once again after releasing new video footage allegedly showing the company’s largest unlicenced cultivation room in operation.

WATCH FULL CANNTRUST VIDEO

8. Sifting Through the Wreckage: A Visual Look Back at Canadian Pot Stocks and Their Dramatic Decline from the Top

These 4 Top Canadian Cannabis Stocks Have Lost Over $60 Billion in Market Value From Their All-Time Highs

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) alone has lost almost $17 billion in value from its peak valuation of $24 billion. We also reviewed the valuations of Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON).

READ FULL CDN POT STOCKS ARTICLE

7. Pot Stocks Skyrocket on Canopy Growth BofA Upgrade + Top Gainers of the Week

Canopy Growth Jumps Over 40% This Week as Market Rebounds

Other top cannabis stocks rose as much as 65% this week alone.

READ FULL POT STOCKS SKYROCKET ARTICLE

6. 3 Pot Stocks That Topped Wall Street’s Earnings Expectations

While Most Marijuana Stocks Have Gone Up in Smoke, This Trio of Cannabis Stocks Has Shined This Earnings Season

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR), Valens GroWorks (TSXV: VGW) (OTCQX: VGWCF) and GW Pharma (NASDAQ: GWPH) all beat Wall Street‘s expectations this earnings season.

READ FULL EARNINGS BEAT ARTICLE

5. Curaleaf Reports Record Q3 Revenue of $129 Million and Adjusted EBITDA Growth of 169%

Adjusted EBITDA for the Third Quarter Came in at $9 Million

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced record third-quarter 2019 earnings which featured forma revenue of $129 million and managed revenue of $73.2 million.

READ FULL CURALEAF Q3 ARTICLE

4. Green Thumb Reports Q3 Earnings, Revenue Soars 296%

GTII Posted Revenue for the Third Quarter of $68 Million, Up 296% Year Over Year and 52% Over Last Quarter

Green Thumb Industries (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF) announced its Q3 2019 earnings which included third-quarter gross profit of $36.1 million. GTII also saw adjusted EBITDA increase 180% over the previous quarter.

READ FULL GTII Q3 EARNINGS ARTICLE

3. Pot Stocks Surge For a Second Day After a Marijuana Legalization Act Passes a Key Vote

The MORE Act Passed a Key Vote by the House Judiciary Committee

Here’s how much Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC), Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB), HEXO (TSX: HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO), Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON), Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Curaleaf (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) gained on Thursday.

READ FULL MORE ACT ARTICLE

2. Trulieve Posts Record Q3 Earnings, Beats the Street on Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA

Trulieve Sees Revenue Surge 150% to $70.7 Million

Trulieve Cannabis (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) released earnings for the third quarter of 2019 which saw the company’s revenue increase 22% quarter over quarter and 150% over Q3 2018. The company was also able to post net income of $60.2 million for the quarter.

READ FULL TRULIEVE Q3 EARNINGS ARTICLE

1. U.S. Pot Stocks Are Seeing Their Sunshine State Operations Pay Off Big Time

Recent Earnings Show These U.S. Pot Stocks Are Having Huge Success in Florida

How would the potential legalization of adult-use cannabis affect these sunshine state operators?

READ FULL FLORIDA POT STOCKS ARTICLE



Posted-In: cannabis industry earnings. cannabis

 



