Lift & Co. Partners With Nielsen On Cannabis Consumer Insights Product

Lift & Co. (OTC: LFCOF) announced Thursday that its new Cohesion Segmentation module will be powered by Nielsen Holdings PLC (NYSE: NLSN).

Cohesion is Lift & Co.'s consumer insights platform, which draws from millions of cannabis consumer and budtender data points that are accumulated through verified reviews, purchase receipts and brand research on the Lift.co and CannSell platforms.

Paired with Nielsen's complete view of the consumer, cannabis brands will be able to use the segmentation module to inform marketing strategies and tactics such as who to engage with, how and when, according to Lift & Co.

“In the first year of legalization brands were focused on distribution, but now as supply outpaces demand, successful brands will be the ones that connect with their consumers,” Lift & Co. CEO Matei Olaru said in a statement.

“Our partnership with Nielsen will bring the cannabis industry the competitive tools that consumer packaged goods companies have been leveraging for decades to understand and reach their consumers.”

Photo courtesy of Lift & Co.