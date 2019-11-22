Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 22, 2019
Gainers
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares increased by 0.95% to close at $2.34.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 2.41% to close at $101.75.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares increased by 35.33% to close at $7.24.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 5.41%, closing at $1.73.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares increased by 5.37% to close at $1.57.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 13.46% to close at $2.70.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares fell 5.66% to close at $4.67.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares fell 9.27% to close at $18.41.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares tumbled by 5.15%, closing at $5.71.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 7.28%, closing at $7.07.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares fell 5.9% to close at 90 cents.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares fell 5.95% to close at 72 cents.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 3.55% to close at $3.26.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 15.35%, eventually closing at $2.15.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 4.93%, to close at $2.70.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares dropped by 2.4%, to close at $77.93.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares tumbled by 2.73%, closing at $1.78.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares dropped by 2.44%, to close at $3.40.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 4.1% to close at $3.04.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 14.13%, to close at 56 cents.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 7.69% to close at $2.64.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 3.63%, eventually closing at $7.96.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares dropped by 7.45%, to close at $2.98.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 6.42% to close at 55 cents.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares fell 4.9% to close at $21.33.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares dropped by 0.04%, to close at $2.55.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares dropped by 2.12%, to close at $3.23.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares dropped by 6.24%, to close at $6.31.
Harborside Trades Down After Posting $1.2M Q3 Net Loss, Announcing Restructuring
