Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency's Latest Weekly Licensing Report

One year ago, Michigan legalized adult-use cannabis, forming the Michigan Regulation and Taxation of Marihuana Act.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency recently announced the legal sale of marijuana in Michigan could begin as soon Dec. 1.

The agency released its weekly licensing report for the period of Nov. 11-15. Here are the results:

Prequalifications Approved

JDS Michigan Enterprises, LLC, Grower Class C, Processor, Provisioning Center

Beyond Green, LLC, Provisioning Center

AHS Ventures, LLC, Provisioning Center

HOS Investments, LLC, Grower Class A

GABACO Holdings, LLC, Processor

NBB Holdings, LLC, Provisioning Center, Processor

DSK Holding Company, LLC, Provisioning Center

Michigan Total Healing Center of Buchanan, LLC, Grower Class A, Provisioning Center

BAJ Management, LLC, Provisioning Center

Michigan's Finest MMD, Inc., Provisioning Center

Prequalifications Denied

Fresh Coast Farms, LLC, Grower Class C

MI Ventura 1, LLC, Grower Class C

MI Ventura PROC, LLC, Processor

Licensure Approved

4100 Ann Arbor Road, Inc., Provisioning Center

Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class C GR-C-000115

Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class C GR-C-000116

Compassionate Advisors - Pinconning, LLC, Grower Class CGR-C-000117

DCAD, LLC, Grower Class C

Refine Michigan Co, Provisioning Center

Changes Approved

Pure Coast Cannabis

Med Farm of Michigan, Inc

Renewals Approved