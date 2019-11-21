Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019
The continued rally of cannabis stocks showed no signs of slowing down today, with industry leaders rallying 10% to 33%. This reversal resulted from the culmination of the MORE Act passing House judicial review, although it still needs to head for a full House vote.
Canopy Growth rallied 30.9% over the past two trading days, with the Bank of America upgrade costing short sellers over a quarter billion dollars.
Gainers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 18.02%, to close at $3.12.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 9.62%, closing at $4.96.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 15.02% to close at $20.29.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 10.92%, to close at $7.62.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 7.56% to close at $0.97.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares rose 0.65%, to close at $0.77.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.15%, to close at $99.36.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 33.68%, to close at $2.54.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 2.9%, closing at $2.84.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 12.63%, closing at $5.35.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 3.98%, to close at $1.83.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares gained 13.73%, closing at $3.48.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by 4.27% to close at $3.17.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained 16.26%, closing at $2.86.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 2.9%, closing at $1.64.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.77% to close at $8.26.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 15.83%, to close at $3.22.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 14.34%, closing at $0.59.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 7.22%, to close at $22.43.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 3.75%, to close at $2.55.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 5.1%, to close at $3.30.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 2.75%, to close at $6.73.
Losers
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares fell 10.54% to close at $2.32.
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 1.15%, to close at $6.02.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 0.29%, eventually closing at $3.38.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.19%, eventually closing at $79.85.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 2.93% to close at $0.65.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 0.67%, eventually closing at $1.49.
Related Links:
Treading The Muddied Waters Of CBD Standards For Marketing And Safety
Green Thumb Industries Posts Q3 Revenue Of $68M: 'Positioned To End 2019 On A Strong Note'
Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.