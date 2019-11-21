Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 21, 2019 4:17pm   Comments
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019

The continued rally of cannabis stocks showed no signs of slowing down today, with industry leaders rallying 10% to 33%. This reversal resulted from the culmination of the MORE Act passing House judicial review, although it still needs to head for a full House vote.

Canopy Growth rallied 30.9% over the past two trading days, with the Bank of America upgrade costing short sellers over a quarter billion dollars.

Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 18.02%, to close at $3.12.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 9.62%, closing at $4.96.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 15.02% to close at $20.29.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 10.92%, to close at $7.62.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 7.56% to close at $0.97.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares rose 0.65%, to close at $0.77.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.15%, to close at $99.36.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 33.68%, to close at $2.54.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 2.9%, closing at $2.84.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 12.63%, closing at $5.35.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 3.98%, to close at $1.83.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares gained 13.73%, closing at $3.48.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by 4.27% to close at $3.17.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained 16.26%, closing at $2.86.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 2.9%, closing at $1.64.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.77% to close at $8.26.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 15.83%, to close at $3.22.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 14.34%, closing at $0.59.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 7.22%, to close at $22.43.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 3.75%, to close at $2.55.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 5.1%, to close at $3.30.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 2.75%, to close at $6.73.

Losers

  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares fell 10.54% to close at $2.32.
  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 1.15%, to close at $6.02.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 0.29%, eventually closing at $3.38.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.19%, eventually closing at $79.85.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 2.93% to close at $0.65.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 0.67%, eventually closing at $1.49.

Treading The Muddied Waters Of CBD Standards For Marketing And Safety

Green Thumb Industries Posts Q3 Revenue Of $68M: 'Positioned To End 2019 On A Strong Note'

Posted-In: Cannabis Earnings News After-Hours Center Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Aurora Cannabis Promotes 2 Execs, Says 94% Of Holders Chose To Convert Debentures

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday that it promoted its senior vice president of product development and regulatory affairs, Dr. Shane ... read more

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more
