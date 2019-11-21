Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 21, 2019

The continued rally of cannabis stocks showed no signs of slowing down today, with industry leaders rallying 10% to 33%. This reversal resulted from the culmination of the MORE Act passing House judicial review, although it still needs to head for a full House vote.

Canopy Growth rallied 30.9% over the past two trading days, with the Bank of America upgrade costing short sellers over a quarter billion dollars.

Gainers

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares rose 18.02% , to close at $3.12 .

(NYSE: ACB) shares rose , to close at . Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares gained 9.62% , closing at $4.96 .

(NYSE: APHA) shares gained , closing at . Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares increased by 15.02% to close at $20.29 .

(NYSE: CGC) shares increased by to close at . Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 10.92% , to close at $7.62 .

(NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose , to close at . CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 7.56% to close at $0.97 .

(NYSE: CTST) shares increased by to close at . Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares rose 0.65% , to close at $0.77 .

(OTC: FFLWF) shares rose , to close at . GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose 0.15% , to close at $99.36 .

(NASDAQ: GWPH) shares rose , to close at . HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares rose 33.68% , to close at $2.54 .

(NYSE: HEXO) shares rose , to close at . Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares gained 2.9% , closing at $2.84 .

(OTC: HRVSF) shares gained , closing at . Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained 12.63% , closing at $5.35 .

(NASDAQ: KERN) shares gained , closing at . KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 3.98% , to close at $1.83 .

(OTC: KSHB) shares rose , to close at . Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares gained 13.73% , closing at $3.48 .

(OTC: LQSIF) shares gained , closing at . MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by 4.27% to close at $3.17 .

(OTC: MEDIF) shares increased by to close at . OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained 16.26% , closing at $2.86 .

(NASDAQ: OGI) shares gained , closing at . Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares gained 2.9% , closing at $1.64 .

(OTC: PLNHF) shares gained , closing at . Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares increased by 3.77% to close at $8.26 .

(NYSE: PYX) shares increased by to close at . Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose 15.83% , to close at $3.22 .

(NASDAQ: SNDL) shares rose , to close at . Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 14.34% , closing at $0.59 .

(OTC: SPRWF) shares gained , closing at . Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 7.22% , to close at $22.43 .

(NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose , to close at . Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares rose 3.75% , to close at $2.55 .

(OTC: VGWCF) shares rose , to close at . cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares rose 5.1% , to close at $3.30 .

(AMEX: YCBD) shares rose , to close at . Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 2.75%, to close at $6.73.

Losers

Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares fell 10.54% to close at $2.32 .

(OTC: CCHWF) shares fell to close at . Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 1.15% , to close at $6.02 .

(OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by , to close at . Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by 0.29% , eventually closing at $3.38 .

(NASDAQ: GNLN) shares tumbled by , eventually closing at . Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.19% , eventually closing at $79.85 .

(NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by , eventually closing at . MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 2.93% to close at $0.65 .

(OTC: MMNFF) shares fell to close at . Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 0.67%, eventually closing at $1.49.

Related Links:

Treading The Muddied Waters Of CBD Standards For Marketing And Safety

Green Thumb Industries Posts Q3 Revenue Of $68M: 'Positioned To End 2019 On A Strong Note'