Old Pal Launches 'Shareable' Cannabis Products In Washington

This week, a lifestyle cannabis brand Old Pal announced its popular flower products are now available in Washington State. The 1/8ths and ¼ oz pre-ground flower will be the first products sold in Washington.

Old Pal has partnered with Artizen for distribution. Artizen is one of the top-performing cannabis companies in the state with excellent retailer relationships as well as statewide distribution and support organizations, the company said.

The company is aiming to appeal to the consumer looking for good quality, affordable flower that pay homage to growers. Old Pal is the top-performing cannabis flower brand in the state of Nevada, according to data from cannabis data intelligence company Headset, and they expect to replicate that success in Washington.

“We are beyond excited to be partnering with Artizen, a top operator in Washington. Artizen's thoughtful approach and respect for the growth of this plant aligns with Old Pal's ethos of bringing weed to the people. This partnership is a great opportunity to expand Old Pal’s brand into the Washington cannabis market with the help of an outstanding team in the industry,” Rusty Wilenkin, CEO of Old Pal, told Benzinga.