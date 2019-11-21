Market Overview

Helix TCS Launches Hemp Tracking System In Delaware
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2019 2:50pm   Comments
Helix TCS Launches Hemp Tracking System In Delaware

Helix TCS Inc (OTC: HLIX) announced this week it has launched a integrated hemp tracking module in the state of Delaware.

The company worked with the state to build out a plug-in to the state traceability system, to allow operators to import hemp derivatives into their medical cannabis products. Thus, if a producer wanted to add CBD oil to a vape cart, tincture, or other product they would be able to do so while maintaining auditability on said product.

See Also: What To Know About Nextleaf Solutions' Industrial-Scale Extraction Patents

This ensures that medical patients can be assured they are getting exactly what they paid for in terms of purity and potency.

“We will continue to build out greater functionality to meet the growing needs of DE as well as the emerging hemp market,” a company spokesperson told Benzinga.

Dr. Moe Afaneh, COO of BiotrackTHC, said, “Hemp and CBD are the next wave for the cannabis sector, we continue to pioneer the road ahead to provide states with full visibility and accountability while simplifying the process.”

Posted-In: Hemp

