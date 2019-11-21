Market Overview

Edible Arrangements Now Offers Hemp-Derived CBD Product Line
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2019 2:02pm   Comments
Edible Arrangements, one of the largest fresh fruit arrangement companies in America, has officially entered the CBD space with the launch of its Incredible Edibles hemp-derived CBD product line.

The CBD products — initially including chocolate-dipped fruit and smoothies — are produced for the brand using a plant-based solution created by Incredible Edibles, a company created by Edible Arrangements’ founder and CEO Tariq Farid. The new company is focused on farming and supplying CBD with traceability and authenticity.

See Also: New Cannabis Products: Loose Leaf Tea, Massage Service, Cleansing Oil And A Smart Pod System

Farid launched the proprietary brand earlier this year to help lead the CBD industry in ensuring the quality and purity of what is offered to consumers. In-store sales of the new Incredible Edibles product line began in October with 25 Edible Arrangements stores across the Dallas-Fort Worth market, but the brand intends to expand the line to nearly 200 more participating locations across the U.S. by the end of the year.

“Across Edible Brands, our goal is to be innovative with the fresh and healthy alternatives we offer to consumers. While the CBD industry is booming, we found now to be the perfect time to not only step into this space, but to do so with a product that stands out for its high quality and traceability,” Farid told Benzinga.

“Incredible Edibles is focused on supplying CBD with authenticity from the hemp farm to the finished product, and we look forward to expanding the product line across Edible Arrangements stores nationwide in the months and years to come.”

