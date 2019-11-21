Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Continual Support To The Customers That Makes Us Different': Platinum CEO On Cannabis Challenges, New Opportunities
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 21, 2019 3:16pm   Comments
Share:
'Continual Support To The Customers That Makes Us Different': Platinum CEO On Cannabis Challenges, New Opportunities

By Javier Hasse and Natan Ponieman.

Platinum is a maker of cannabis products including vapes, jarred flower, pre-rolls and edibles. Cody Sadler, CEO and co-founder of Platinum, recently spoke with Benzinga about his company.

The CEO opened the conversation mentioning the brand’s customer-oriented marketing strategy. He told us Platinum allocates 10% to 12% of its marketing budget to market support.

“We take this really seriously because without stimulating our customers with continual support, education and access to the product, we lose that intimate, loyal relationship," he said. "It’s not a hit and run, it’s continual support to the customers that makes us different."

Settling In Michigan

The company has a presence in California and Michigan and is launching in Nevada in November. After settling in California, Platinum decided to expand to Michigan, hometown of Sadler’s father, who is the brand’s co-founder.

“We want to help the people in the markets we’re in and I think in the case of Michigan and particularly Detroit, we are able to help people who need it the most," Sadler said. He believes cannabis can be an alternative for low-income people who need to deal with every-day stress and anxiety and can't afford to pay a therapist.

See Also: Exclusive: Canopy Growth's CEO On The Cannabis Company's Stock Price, Growth Potential, Global Footprint

Industry Challenges And Federal Legalization

Sadler said federal legalization would make their business less limited as it would expand the number of markets they could operate in.

“It would also be huge in terms of taxes, mainly 280E," he said. "Being able to operate as any other company in terms of write-offs would make a huge impact on how we do our taxes and our overall bottom line.”

The black market and banking were described as the main challenges faced by the company at the moment.

“The black market is huge. Not only from a competitive sales standpoint, but you have people who are dying because they’re purchasing cartridges off the black market. Drug dealers don’t care if a person they sold a poisoned cartridge to ends up in the hospital. If that were to happen with a legal cannabis company, they would be out of business overnight.”

M&A Plans

The company partnered with Indus, a large distribution company in The Golden State, but the CEO says he’s usually reluctant to this type of partnerships.

“I wouldn’t rule out being bought out, but until I’m faced with that situation, I don’t know what I would do. I have no interest in being bought or nor am I seeking that right now but as they say, never say never.”

Sadler spoke proudly about the company being self-funded. At the moment, they have no plans of going public or taking money from investors.

Posted-In: Cody Sadler PlatinumCannabis Exclusives Markets Interview Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.60
0.5936
+ 8.47%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$18.46
1.305
+ 7.61%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$13.20
0.6
+ 4.76%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$310.65
-0.16
- 0.05%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Aurora Cannabis Promotes 2 Execs, Says 94% Of Holders Chose To Convert Debentures

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced Wednesday that it promoted its senior vice president of product development and regulatory affairs, Dr. Shane ... read more

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

There For The "Overflow": TTN Fleet Solutions CFO On The Benefits Of Outsourcing Roadside Assistance