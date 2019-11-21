What To Know About Nextleaf Solutions' Industrial-Scale Extraction Patents

On Wednesday, Nextleaf Solutions (OTS:OILFF) (CSE:OILS) was granted its ninth and 10th patents related to cannabinoids.

One of these patents, the company’s sixth patent in the United States, registered under the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, pertains to a “proprietary chilled cannabinoid extraction process with downstream media treatment and filtration.”

The other one was granted a by the Colombian government and refers to the extraction, refinement, and distillation of cannabinoids on the industrial level.

“These latest two issued patents align with our vision of developing intellectual property to transform low-grade cannabis and hemp biomass into high-purity oil, thus utilizing more of the plant and improving the economics of CBD and THC oil production," Paul Pedersen, CEO of Nextleaf Solutions, told Benzinga. "Cannabis companies worldwide - from small craft growers to large-scale greenhouses - have an important need to increase operating margins through more efficient production of cannabinoid molecules.”