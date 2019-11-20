Greenlane, Philter Labs Partner Up For North America Distribution

Philter Labs, a pioneer in smoke and vapor filtration technologies, announced Wednesday an exclusive channel partnership with Greenlane Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: GNLN) to distribute Philter’s POCKET and PHLIP brands to vape shops, licensed dispensaries and smoke shops in the United States and Canada.

The partnership expands Philter’s retail footprint across North America, and supplements the company’s existing online and direct-to-consumer sales channels.

“It is an honor to be included in Greenlane’s elite portfolio of brands," Philter Labs founder and CEO Christos Nicolaidis told Benzinga. "With their proven track record and strong retail relationships in both Canada and the US we have immediate access to their thousands of retail outlets. This allows us to build a robust distribution program and rapidly penetrate retail environments where smokers and vapers shop. Greenlane is helping us expand our business and, at the same time, helping to encourage conscientious, universally acceptable vaping practices.”

The company says their scientific process eliminates smoke and vape through a series of molecular changes that results in zero emissions.

“Anyone who has ever smoked or vaped has encountered at least one situation where they wished they could make their smoke disappear,” Nicolaidis told Benzinga. “Philter’s POCKET and PHLIP micro personal air filters enable adults who choose to vape or smoke to easily and efficiently filter their secondhand emissions.”