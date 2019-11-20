Market Overview

CannaTech Organizers Launch Psychedelics Conference: PsyTech
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2019 2:03pm   Comments
CannaTech Organizers Launch Psychedelics Conference: PsyTech

The use of psychedelic drugs to treat a host of mental health problems ranging from depression and anxiety, to addiction and PTSD, is gaining new favor in the scientific community. Similar to how attitudes about cannabis have pivoted in recent years, people are now rethinking of how psychedelics can be used in a therapeutic way.

Some of the most serious medical research institutions in the United States, including UCLA, John’s Hopkins and NYU, have been conducting clinical trials around psychedelics to understand how to alleviate the conditions and symptoms, which are often unresponsive to conventional treatment.

Saul Kaye, the founder and CEO of iCAN: Israel-Cannabis and CannaTech sees an opportunity in the changing professional and lay mind-set.

See Also: Johns Hopkins Launches Research Center To Study Whether Psychedelics Can Help With Anorexia, Depression

“What has been a trickle will soon be a ground-swell of new information and interest about psychedelics flooding the scientific and public space,” he told Benzinga.

This is why his company is launching PsyTech, an event where issues such as education, regulation, R&D and investment in the psychedelics space can be explored “in this old/new area of mental health therapeutics while at the same time, a brand new industry is being developed.”

The first PsyTech conference will take place in Tel Aviv, Israel, on March 29-30, 2020.

See Benzinga’s full psychedelics coverage here.

Image courtesy of Los Cocos.

Posted-In: CannaTech psychedelics PsyTech Saul KayeCannabis Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

