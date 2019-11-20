Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Harvest Health Posts $39M Quarterly Net Loss, Says It's 'Reflective Of Investments' For Growth
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 20, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
Share:
Harvest Health Posts $39M Quarterly Net Loss, Says It's 'Reflective Of Investments' For Growth

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSFreported third-quarter revenue Wednesday of $33.2 million, up by 197% on a year-to-year basis.

The company posted quarterly pro forma revenue of $95 million, which includes finalized and pending acquisitions and represents a 22% jump from the previous quarter.

Harvest Health disclosed an adjusted EBITDA loss excluding biological adjustments of $10.9 million versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Harvest reported a quarterly net loss of $39.1 million and said it is “reflective of investments to support the company's growth initiatives, disclosed acquisitions and planned expansion.”

The third-quarter net loss compares to a net loss of $453,000 in the corresponding period of 2018.

During the quarter, the company started offering new products, including the cannabis brand Cookies in Arizona and beginning shipments of a CBD product line as part of the deal with the Asian American Trade Associations Council.

After the quarter ended, the company raised $6.5 million in real estate financing and CA$62.5 million ($46.9 million) in short-term secured debt financing.

"During the third quarter, Harvest continued to execute on its strategy by investing in assets and infrastructure needed to return to profitable growth. As a company, we have the assets and team required to achieve operational excellence and succeed in the cannabis industry," CEO Steve White said in a statement. 

Harvest shares were trading 5.72% higher at $2.70 at the time of publication Wednesday. 

Related Links:

Cannabis Companies: House's SAFE Act Vote A Milestone, Offers Promise For More Diversity In Sector

Harvest Health Will No Longer Pursue 2 Affiliate Companies In Pennsylvania

Posted-In: CBD cookies Steve WhiteCannabis Earnings News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HRVSF)

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 19, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 18, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 15, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 14, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 13, 2019
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 12, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$7.05
0.3814
+ 5.72%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$12.52
0.5306
+ 4.43%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$17.27
0.65
+ 3.91%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.32
-0.58
- 0.19%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more

Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out against federal legalization of cannabis. "The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PreMarket Prep Recap: Target Hits The Spot, Analyst Sparks Rally In Canopy Growth

Potential Investor Bails Out Of Alitalia Rescue