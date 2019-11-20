Harvest Health Posts $39M Quarterly Net Loss, Says It's 'Reflective Of Investments' For Growth

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTC: HRVSF) reported third-quarter revenue Wednesday of $33.2 million, up by 197% on a year-to-year basis.

The company posted quarterly pro forma revenue of $95 million, which includes finalized and pending acquisitions and represents a 22% jump from the previous quarter.

Harvest Health disclosed an adjusted EBITDA loss excluding biological adjustments of $10.9 million versus an adjusted EBITDA loss of $12.4 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Harvest reported a quarterly net loss of $39.1 million and said it is “reflective of investments to support the company's growth initiatives, disclosed acquisitions and planned expansion.”

The third-quarter net loss compares to a net loss of $453,000 in the corresponding period of 2018.

During the quarter, the company started offering new products, including the cannabis brand Cookies in Arizona and beginning shipments of a CBD product line as part of the deal with the Asian American Trade Associations Council.

After the quarter ended, the company raised $6.5 million in real estate financing and CA$62.5 million ($46.9 million) in short-term secured debt financing.

"During the third quarter, Harvest continued to execute on its strategy by investing in assets and infrastructure needed to return to profitable growth. As a company, we have the assets and team required to achieve operational excellence and succeed in the cannabis industry," CEO Steve White said in a statement.

Harvest shares were trading 5.72% higher at $2.70 at the time of publication Wednesday.

