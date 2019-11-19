Market Overview

Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From Nov. 19, 2019
Eric TerBush , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 19, 2019 4:18pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares gained 2.63%, closing at $2.34.
  • Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares rose 12.3%, to close at $4.29.
  • Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares gained 2.96%, closing at $2.60.
  • Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares gained 7.63%, closing at $15.30.
  • Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares rose 9.12%, to close at $6.70.
  • CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares increased by 6.4% to close at $0.85.
  • Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares rose 6.29%, to close at $0.66.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares increased by 1.06% to close at $103.56.
  • HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares increased by 15.09% to close at $1.83.
  • KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares rose 11.56%, to close at $1.64.
  • MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares gained 1.67%, closing at $3.05.
  • OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares rose 12.62%, to close at $2.32.
  • Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares rose 0.09%, to close at $1.50.
  • Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares increased by 2.49% to close at $2.88.
  • Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares gained 5.19%, closing at $0.49.
  • Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares rose 0.35%, to close at $19.98.
  • Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 11.56%, to close at $1.64 after announcing its intent to pursue a reverse merger with Heavenly Rx.
  • Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares gained 0.85%, closing at $2.37.
  • Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares rose 3.4%, to close at $6.38.

Losers

  • Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares dropped by 0.33%, to close at $5.73.
  • Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares fell 2.48% to close at $3.54.
  • Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares tumbled by 3.63%, eventually closing at $2.55.
  • Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 0.12%, eventually closing at $82.74.
  • Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares dropped by 3.45%, to close at $5.03.
  • Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares tumbled by 4.34%, eventually closing at $2.93.
  • MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares dropped by 14.24%, to close at $0.65.
  • Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares fell 0.92% to close at $7.53.
  • cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares tumbled by 6.98%, eventually closing at $3.20.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

