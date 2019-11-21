New Cannabis Products: Loose Leaf Tea, Massage Service, Cleansing Oil And A Smart Pod System

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis products launched recently.

The Veritas Beauty Line

Expanding its offerings of full spectrum hemp products, Veritas Farms Inc. (OTC: VFRM) announced its new beauty line, Veritas Beauty.

The company launched the brand as a response to the growing demand from customers for a line of CBD skincare products. Delivering high-quality ingredients, the line presents four full spectrum hemp beauty products: Rejuvenating Night Cream, Cucumber Eye Cream, Mattifying Blemish Cream, and Hyaluronic Day Cream.

“Our new Veritas Beauty line brings a new dimension to our product offerings,” Alexander Salgado, CEO and co-founder of Veritas Farms, told Benzinga. “While we provide the purest, quality hemp oil products, these full spectrum hemp creams continue our dedication to excellence. They provide consumers with natural, effective products to enhance their beauty regimen.”

Waveland’s CBD-Infused Loose Leaf Tea

Waveland, a new CBD-infused loose-leaf tea launched nationally this week.

Founded by Arizona-based entrepreneurs Jen Slothower and Bryan Hill, Waveland is made with high quality, straightforward ingredients, including hemp sourced from farmers throughout the Pacific Northwest, who practice sustainable, non-GMO agriculture. Waveland uses a proprietary batch infusion process, enabling broad-spectrum CBD molecules to adhere to individual tea leaves that release when steeped. Flavors includes black, white, green and herbal.

Herb Essntls’ Facial Cleansing Oil

Herb Essntls introduced its all-new Facial Cleansing Oil, a gentle and effective daily cleanser that utilizes the naturally effective properties of cannabis sativa seed oil.

The company said cannabis sativa seed oil is one of very few oils to score a zero on the comedogenic scale - a scale that measures an oil’s proneness to clog pores, with zero meaning that it doesn’t clog pores at all. It’s mixed with ingredients like naturally antibacterial lavender oil and pore tightening Rosehip oil, the all-natural cleansing oil is a gentle but effective way to clean the face daily.

“We’ve been exploring the exact recipe and planning the launch of our Cleansing Oil for quite some time,” said Robert Lund, co-founder of Herb Essntls. “The packaging will continue to reinforce the minimalistic look and feel that has become our signature aesthetic.”

Kanvas’ Smart Pod System

Kanvas unveiled its Smart Pod System, an end-to-end vaporization solution that empowers cannabis brands to create safe, consistent experiences for end users.

The Pod System harnesses the company's Vapetelligence technology, a smart hardware and software platform that defines dosing, temperature, plume size and terpene accentuation. In addition to its industry-leading 256-bit encrypted anti-counterfeit technology, the pod system's safety features include an intentional no-button or app design, eliminating the risk of overheating ingredients that turn toxic above their thermal ceiling. Sleek haptics from the pod battery provide user feedback to communicate pod connection, charging and counterfeit warning.

Soothe’s CBD Massage Service

Soothe, an on-demand massage service that delivers a licensed, insured massage therapist to one’s home, hotel or office, has started offering CBD massage to its Southern California clients. The company will be expanding this menu option to other regions soon.

Licensed massage therapists use hemp-based, FDA-compliant, CBD products. This means that the topical CBD lotions and oils used by Soothe therapists contain less than 0.3% THC, which is within federal limits, and are therefore non-psychoactive.

“Through various surveys, we learned that many therapists on the Soothe Network had already been using CBD products during massage, so it made sense for Soothe to make it into an official menu offering and introduce it to a broader SoCal audience," Jeff Bishop, VP of Operations at Soothe, told Benzinga. "So far we have received great feedback from clients and therapists alike on the CBD massage. CBD massage seems to especially resonate with everyday athletes looking for relief after a tough workout, while others seek it to reduce some muscle soreness.”

