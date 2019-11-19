Meet dreamt, The Cannabis Brand Specifically Designed To Help You Sleep

Dreamt is a cannabis brand that has focused its research and development efforts entirely on exploring the plant’s potential for sleep.

The company launched this week, with a proprietary formula combining a precise blend of THC, CBD, melatonin, valerian root and sleep-inducing terpenes. The formula is designed to help you fall asleep quickly and stay asleep throughout the night without anxiety or fogginess the following morning.

Dreamt was developed by Carolina Vazquez Mitchell, a cannabis scientist and director of cannabis testing lab Kaycha Labs California (formerly Innovo Labs).

Carolina is also one of the 100 million people nationwide that report having difficulty sleeping.

“My insomnia was chronic and hugely debilitating,” said Carolina Vasque Mitchell, MS, the founder and chief scientific officer of dreamt and Ciencia Labs.

Vasque Mitchell first started using cannabis for sleep during her PhD studies at USC.

Courtesy photo.

“I was very resistant to using pharmaceutical sleep aids," she told Benzinga, "though the more research I conducted about cannabis the more I came to understand its potential as a safe alternative. But I found flower unpredictable and it negatively impacted my breathing and thus my athletic performance. The existing cannabis vapes and edibles labelled for sleep didn’t help me, and the published research didn’t support their claims."

While she rarely used cannabis recreationally, she found potential in the emerging scientific evidence supporting the plant’s effectiveness at inducing sleep with minimal side effects. The result is the culmination of Carolina’s 15 years of research in chemistry, extensive experience in cannabis science, and her daily battle with insomnia.

Dreamt is the first product from Ciencia Labs, a house of science-backed cannabis brands based in Los Angeles. dreamt will be available in select dispensaries across California from November.

Last week, cannabis marketplace Eaze, and partners Ultranative and Bail Capital, announced dreamt was one of the 10 winning participants of the new Momentum Program, a business accelerator with the goal of cultivating the growth and success of underrepresented cannabis business founders.

Out of those 10 winners, dreamt was one of two carefully selected consumer brands to receive a $50,000 grant, enrollment in a 10-week education program led by cannabis industry professionals, and access to industry-defining investors for the opportunity to raise additional funds to support further research and development.