Cannabis Consumer Profiles, Popular Brands And More: Exclusive Insights From The Newest AI Data Platform For The Industry

This week, Ceylon Solutions, a cannabis-centered software development company, and data analytics firm Zefyr, launched Zefyr Dazh, an artificial intelligence data analytics platform for the cannabis industry.

While there is plenty of data in the cannabis industry today, the company says much of it is disparate and misinterpreted by users. Zefyr Dazh aims to fix this problem by helping users accurately understand big data, regardless of their analytical expertise.

Dazh’s easy-to-use conversational assistant uses natural language processing and proprietary analytical algorithms to find and format answers to the most pressing questions in the industry today while suggesting other related answers and topics from multiple big data resources.

Solving Many Problems

“Much of the data on Zefyr Dazh is updated in real-time and has an 85% assurance rate, which is unheard of in the cannabis industry," Marion Mariathasan,founder and Chairman of Ceylon Solutions, told Benzinga. "We believe that this platform will go a long way in solving many of the problems cannabis entrepreneurs, dispensary owners, manufacturers and growers are facing in the industry today.”

Adding to these comments, David Skul, chairman of Zefyr, told Benzinga, “This platform is far more powerful than we initially envisioned. The AI enables users of all analytical skills to access answers from big data resources while continuing to learn and inform our backend as to how the data is being used and what additional data users want us to acquire - the implications of this are significant as we look at an increasingly competitive landscape in the cannabis industry.”

Ceylon Solutions, which built Dazh solely for Zefyr based on very specific requirements, has provided software development services for leading technology-centric companies in the cannabis industry including Simplifya, Leafwire, and New Frontier Data .

To celebrate its launch, the Dazh team shared some exclusive data with Benzinga.

Cannabis Users In North America

This chart depicts the number of self-reported cannabis users in the U.S. and Canada by age and buying potential. Through direct observation, integration of federal studies, and the latest 2019 projected census data, Zefyr Dazh is able to establish the self-reported consuming population within any legal retail or medical cannabis market within the U.S. or Canada.

Then, through direct observation of buying behaviors and integration of reputable market studies, they're able to assign a cannabis buying potential to each age range present in those markets. This chart updates as frequently as new measurements or direct observations are available.

Current And Future CBD Users

This chart depicts the number of existing and anticipated CBD users in the U.S. and Canada by age.

Through direct observation, integration of reputable studies, and the latest 2019 projected census data, Zefyr Dazh can establish the self-reported consuming population within any legal retail or medical cannabis market within the U.S. or Canada. This chart updates as frequently as new measurements or direct observations are available.

Popular Brands

This chart shows the brands that people are talking about in the U.S. and Canadian marketplace.

Through direct observation of discussions held regarding brands from multiple sources on the internet, Zefyr Dazh can tally and assign a rank based on ongoing discussions and discussion growth happening regarding these brands. This chart updates weekly.

Wining brands are:

absoluteXtracts

Bloom

Care By Design

Heavy Hitters

Kiva Confections

Korova

Kurvana

Mary's Medicinals

OC Pharm

Papa & Barkely

PLUGPlay

Raw Garden

ROVE

Select Oil

STIIZY

