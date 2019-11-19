Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Shield Compliance Raises $5M Series A Funding, Reaches All States With Legal Cannabis Sales
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 12:21pm   Comments
Share:
Shield Compliance Raises $5M Series A Funding, Reaches All States With Legal Cannabis Sales

Provider of cannabis banking services Shield Compliance announced Tuesday a $5 million Series A funding round led by Copia Investments, which helped the company’s post-money valuation reach $20 million.

The new funds and those from prior funding will be used to reinforce the development of the Shield Data Hub, which is the main feature of the company’s cannabis banking platform that aggregates financial institutions’ transaction data and demographic records, the company said.

Don’t miss out on the top cannabis stories of the day. Click here to sign up for our daily insider newsletter.

Shield Compliance also reported about entering new agreements to bring its compliance management software to financial institutions serving legal cannabis markets in Michigan, Massachusetts, Colorado, Washington, Ohio and Illinois.

With these new agreements and its collaboration with MRB payroll processor, the company now covers all states that have legalized cannabis sales.

“We are pleased to see the confidence Copia Investments and a growing set of customers across the country have in our product,” Noah Carey, founder and CEO of Shield Compliance, said in a statement. “It reflects our core belief that the cannabis industry must have access to banking services, and that our purpose-built solution meets the compliance requirements of this industry while enabling financial institutions to operate efficiently and effectively.”

Posted-In: Shield ComplianceCannabis News Financing Legal Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Cannabis Movers

Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences Index ETF (HMLSF)
$6.57
0.1778
+ 2.78%
AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO)
$11.92
0.215
+ 1.84%
ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (MJ)
$16.34
0.2869
+ 1.79%
SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
$311.85
-0.13
- 0.04%
Acreage Holdings Inc Ordinary Shares (Sub Voting) (ACRZF)
$17.50
+ 0%
see all 211 stocks
Sign up for our secret cannabis newsletter!
Never miss out on the breaking news in the Cannabis Industry!
Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
February 24, 2020 - February 25, 2020
Miami, FL
The Cannabis Consumer & Business Expo
November 22, 2019 - November 24, 2019
TORONTO, ON
Cannabis & Hemp Expo
November 23, 2019 - November 24, 2019
OTTAWA, ON
CannaTech Cape Town
November 24, 2019 - November 26, 2019
CAPE TOWN, ZA
CBD Expo Tour West
December 5, 2019 - December 6, 2019
SAN DIEGO, CA
see all

Hexo Reported Unlicensed Cannabis, Schedules It For Destruction

Hexo Corp (TSX:HEXO) (NYSE: HEXO) said Friday that it decided to respond to false information that has been circling around regarding the licensing at its ... read more

Federal Prohibition Of Cannabis (Not Vitamin E Acetate) Is The Real Cause Of The Vaping Crisis

By Bruce Linton and Kyle Kingsley, M.D. The recent wave of vaping-related lung illnesses and fatalities has understandably been a source of concern for ... read more

Cannabis Industry Reacts To Biden's 'Gateway Drug' Remark: 'Prohibition Is The Real Gateway'

On Saturday, former vice president and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden came out against federal legalization of cannabis. "The ... read more
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Fox Says Super Bowl Ads Are Nearly Sold Out, Trump May Advertise During Game