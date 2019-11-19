Market Overview

Therapix Pursues Reverse Merger With CBD Wellness Company Heavenly Rx
Nina Zdinjak , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
November 19, 2019 12:45pm   Comments
Therapix Pursues Reverse Merger With CBD Wellness Company Heavenly Rx

Cannabis-focused investment company SOL Global Investments Corp. (CSE: SOL) (OTC: SOLCF) said Tuesday that its portfolio company, Heavenly Rx, Ltd., has entered into a memorandum of understanding with Therapix Biosciences Ltd (NASDAQ: TRPX) to chase a business combination.

Therapix Biosciences is a pharmaceutical company with a portfolio of technologies based on cannabinoid pharmaceuticals.

Under the MOU, both companies will further discuss a final agreement for a business combination, which includes a reverse takeover of Therapix by Heavenly Rx.

The parties will enter into a share exchange between Therapix and Heavenly Rx, under which Therapix will issue up to 20% of its American Depositary Shares to obtain an interest in Heavenly Rx.

"Today's announcement marks the opportunity for Heavenly Rx to become a public company. It was just a matter of finding the right company to go forward with and we have found a great partner with Therapix. The possibility of marrying our CPG expertise with Therapix's specialized background positions this proposed transaction to win long-term in the vastly expanding CBD marketplace," Paul Norman, CEO of Heavenly Rx said in a statement.

Upon a successful reverse takeover, the new company would be renamed Heavenly Rx, Ltd., and Norman would be appointed as CEO of the combined business.

This news follows a decision in November by Therapix to end merger talks with cannabis company Destiny Biosciences.

Posted-In: Heavenly RxCannabis M&A News Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

