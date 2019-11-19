'The World Is Ready' For Pot Luck: Retro Marijuana Board Game Gets Revived

Kapcar Productions said Monday it started a Kickstarter campaign to support the revival of a retro marijuana board game Pot Luck. The game was initially designed back in 1979, and within the first year, it sold more than 12,000 copies.

Kapcar is looking for minimum funding in the amount of $10,000, offering a variety of rewards to supporters.

The game includes board, 15 bales, 30 pounds, 22 pot ownership cards, 16 Far Outs cards, 16 Bum Me out cards, potluck money and two dice.

"Pot Luck was a game created before its time," Robbie Kaplan, co-creator said in a statement, "as society just wasn't ready to accept pot as mainstream in 1980. Today, with the widespread legalization of marijuana, and renewed interest in retro games, we felt it was time to bring this favorite back."

Although Pot Luck was headed for success, the timing wasn't right, as Nancy Reagan’s “Just say no” campaign pushed for the closing of all cannabis-related business, Kapcar said.

In the meantime, the game has seen popularity among retro-gaming collectors, with its original collectible copies being sold for more than $400 on eBay.

“Now, society has changed. Pot is mainstream, and the world is ready for this exciting marijuana themed game, Pot Luck,” Kapcar said.