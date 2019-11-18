Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 18, 2019
Gainers
- Cresco Labs (OTC: CRLBF) shares increased by 1.75% to close at $5.75.
- Fire & Flower Holdings (OTC: FFLWF) shares gained 2.19%, closing at $0.62.
- Greenlane Holdings (NASDAQ: GNLN) shares rose 8.04%, to close at $3.63.
- Valens Groworks (OTC: VGWCF) shares gained 3.05%, closing at $2.35.
- cbdMD (AMEX: YCBD) shares gained 8.18%, closing at $3.44.
Losers
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares dropped by 17.22%, to close at $2.26.
- Aphria (NYSE: APHA) shares tumbled by 9.41%, eventually closing at $3.85.
- Columbia Care (OTC: CCHWF) shares tumbled by 3.12%, eventually closing at $2.53.
- Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC) shares dropped by 7.31%, to close at $14.21.
- Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) shares tumbled by 2.23%, eventually closing at $6.14.
- CannTrust Holdings (NYSE: CTST) shares tumbled by 8.26%, eventually closing at $0.80.
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares dropped by 5.94%, to close at $101.97.
- HEXO (NYSE: HEXO) shares tumbled by 10.89%, eventually closing at $1.59 after reporting the scheduled destruction of plants found in its illegal cultivation operation.
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares dropped by 5.42%, to close at $2.65.
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares tumbled by 3.14%, eventually closing at $82.80.
- Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) shares tumbled by 12.28%, eventually closing at $5.21.
- KushCo Holdings (OTC: KSHB) shares fell 5.16% to close at $1.47.
- Alcanna (OTC: LQSIF) shares dropped by 15.0%, to close at $3.06.
- MediPharm Labs (OTC: MEDIF) shares fell 2.91% to close at $3.00.
- MedMen Enterprises (OTC: MMNFF) shares fell 23.06% to close at $0.76 after announcing a round of strategic layoffs.
- OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) shares fell 10.04% to close at $2.06.
- Planet 13 Holdings (OTC: PLNHF) shares tumbled by 0.75%, eventually closing at $1.50.
- Pyxus International (NYSE: PYX) shares tumbled by 12.6%, eventually closing at $7.60.
- Sundial Growers (NASDAQ: SNDL) shares tumbled by 10.22%, eventually closing at $2.81.
- Supreme Cannabis Co (OTC: SPRWF) shares fell 13.55% to close at $0.46.
- Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) shares tumbled by 0.1%, eventually closing at $19.91.
- Therapix Biosciences (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares tumbled by 12.5%, eventually closing at $1.47.
- Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ZYNE) shares fell 3.29% to close at $6.17.
