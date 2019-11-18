Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Industry News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana industry news stories for the week of November 11th – 17th, 2019.

Vitamin E Acetate Again Linked to Vaping-Related Illnesses in the United States

The U.S. vaping epidemic seems to be slowing down but is still not fully understood by officials.

2019’s Top Cannabis People, Brands, Organizations and Products Recognized at 6th Annual Canadian Cannabis Awards

A total of 32 awards were announced in both consumers’ choice and judged categories at a black-tie gala at the Fairmont Royal York in downtown Toronto, hosted by Big Brother Canada winner and cannabis ambassador Sarah Hanlon.

Australia’s Westernmost State is Making it Easier for Patients to Access Medical Cannabis

Western Australia said it will allow general practitioners to prescribe medical marijuana without the need for referral to a specialist, bringing the state in line with other jurisdictions, including New South Wales, Queensland and Victoria.

In a Nation That Now Solidly Embraces Legalization, It’s Not Going to Go Well for Mayor Mike

Now that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg is considering a run for the Democratic presidential nomination, his policies and past actions on cannabis are going to come under scrutiny.

North American Cannabis Companies are Slogging Their Way Through Another Rough Earnings Season

On Thursday, it was the industry leaders’ turn to take their licks. Canada’s Canopy (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) and Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) were rocked as their financial performances again missed expectations amid ongoing market weakness in Canada and beyond.

As Canada’s Stock Market Reached an All-Time High, Shares of Cannabis Stocks Continue Their Downward Spiral

Industry analyst Andrew Kessner at equity research firm William O’Neil told BNN Bloomberg, “We don’t think they’re going to be able to raise money easily going forward. And ultimately some of these guys are going to disappear.”

Teen Use Creeps up in Legal States and an Exclusive Look at Industry Salaries

Cannabis companies and investors overextended themselves, driven by exuberance around an emerging market with an attractive story. Most execs say these are temporary speed bumps in the quest to dominate a global industry worth hundreds of billions.

Fresh Competition Injected Into One of the Nation’s Fastest-Growing Medical Cannabis Markets

A new Florida law repealing a ban on smokable medical marijuana products has given the state’s MMJ market a shot in the arm, prompting large multistate companies to aggressively expand their production, operations and retail footprints.

Top Florida Operators: Trulieve (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), Liberty Health (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF), Curaleaf (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), Green Thumb (CSE: GTII) (OTCQX: GTBIF), iAnthus (CSE: IAN) (OTCQX: ITHUF) and Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF).

Cannabis Council of Canada Highlights Areas in Need of Improvement in Letter to Trudeau

An industry group representing Canada’s biggest cannabis companies is appealing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to help address some of the industry’s most persistent challenges.

Legislation Would Remove Cannabis From Controlled Substances Act and Set Aside Funding to Repair War on Drugs Damage

A key congressional committee plans to hold a historic vote on a bill to end the federal prohibition of marijuana next week, two sources with knowledge of the soon-to-be-announced action said.

