Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

The Cannabis Investor  
November 18, 2019 8:58am   Comments
Share:
Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories Of The Week

Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of November 11th – 17th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

10. VIDEO: Red White & Bloom CEO Brad Rogers Featured on Midas Letter RAW

RWB CEO Brad Rogers Sits Down With James West of Midas Letter

Rogers discusses the giant U.S. opportunity and how Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB – IPO Soon) plans to “Make America Dope Again.”

READ FULL RWB ARTICLE

9. 3 Top U.S. Investment Banks Now Allowed to Trade These Pot Stocks

Are U.S. Wealth Managers Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Late to the Party?

These banks may be missing out on the real value offered by North American cannabis stocks.

READ FULL WEALTH MANAGERS ARTICLE

8. USA vs Canada: Which Country Offers a Better Opportunity for Cannabis Investors?

The Two Top Cannabis Markets Go Head-to-Head

U.S. or Canadian pot stocks, which group currently offers investors the most value?

READ FULL US VS CDN ARTICLE

7. Organigram Announces 34% Decrease in Q4 Revenues in Preliminary Results

The Company Expects to Report Negative Adjusted EBITDA

Organigram (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced preliminary Q4 revenues and provided guidance for revenues of $16.3 million for the fourth quarter. On a quarter over quarter basis revenues declined by 34.14%, from $24.8 million in Q3.

READ FULL ORGANIGRAM Q4 ARTICLE

6. Charlotte’s Web Posts Q3 Revenue of $25.1 Million

Gross Profit Declined Slightly Compared to Previous Quarter

Charlotte’s Web (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) posted its Q3 financial results, posting flat revenues on a quarter over quarter basis of $25.1 million.

READ FULL CWEB Q3 ARTICLE

5. MediPharm Labs Revenues Increase 37.8% to $43.38 Million

The Company Reported Revenue Increased 38% Over the Previous Quarter

Medipharm Labs (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) announced Q3 earnings posting revenues of $43.38 million for the quarter. The firm had a gross profit of $14.75 million, which resulted in a net income of $3.27 million for the period.

READ FULL MEDIPHARM Q3 ARTICLE

4. Cronos Group Kicks Off Earnings Season with Revenue Miss, Tilray Follows with $35 Million Loss

With the Earnings Season on the Line, Cannabis Investors Look to Heavy Hitters to Deliver in the Clutch

The heart of the marijuana stocks lineup report earnings this week, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) results are out, Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) and Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) are on deck.

READ FULL EARNINGS SZN ARTICLE

3. Aurora Cannabis Posts Industry Best Gross Profit in Q1 Earnings, ACB Stock Tanks After Hours

ACB Stock Plummets More Than 12% in After-Hours Trading

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) Q1 earnings also boasted an industry-leading cannabis gross margin.

READ FULL AURORA Q1 ARTICLE

2. Canopy Growth Posts Astonishing $374.6 Million 2nd Quarter Loss, Pot Stocks Plunge

Multi-Million Dollar Inventory Write-Down and Product Return Charge Add to Canopy’s Woes

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) released its second-quarter 2020 earnings this morning and the results have caused the broader cannabis market to plummet to previously unthinkable lows.

READ FULL CANOPY Q2 ARTICLE

1. Why Are These 4 Cannabis Stocks Holding Up So Well Amongst The Carnage?

These 4 Cannabis Stocks All Have One Thing in Common

Investors turn to these pot stocks after CanopyAuroraCronos & Tilray miss earnings.

READ FULL 4 CANNABIS STOCKS ARTICLE

Image Sourced from Pixabay

Posted-In: Aurora Cannabis cannabis industryCannabis Earnings News IPOs Markets General

 

Related Articles (CGC + ACB)

5 Healthcare Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
21 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
The Week In Cannabis: Stocks Fall On Poor Earnings, More Americans Support Legalization
Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From November 15, 2019
Canopy Growth Analysts Lower Price Targets After Q2 Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

Decriminalize California, Beckley Foundation Partner In Effort To Legalize Magic Mushrooms In The Golden State

Walmart Marks A Five-Year Streak Of Quarterly Sales Gains And Turns To A Robotic Future