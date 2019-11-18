Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week

Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of November 11th – 17th, 2019.

Without further ado, let’s get started.

RWB CEO Brad Rogers Sits Down With James West of Midas Letter

Rogers discusses the giant U.S. opportunity and how Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB – IPO Soon) plans to “Make America Dope Again.”

Are U.S. Wealth Managers Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Late to the Party?

These banks may be missing out on the real value offered by North American cannabis stocks.

The Two Top Cannabis Markets Go Head-to-Head

U.S. or Canadian pot stocks, which group currently offers investors the most value?

The Company Expects to Report Negative Adjusted EBITDA

Organigram (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced preliminary Q4 revenues and provided guidance for revenues of $16.3 million for the fourth quarter. On a quarter over quarter basis revenues declined by 34.14%, from $24.8 million in Q3.

Gross Profit Declined Slightly Compared to Previous Quarter

Charlotte’s Web (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) posted its Q3 financial results, posting flat revenues on a quarter over quarter basis of $25.1 million.

The Company Reported Revenue Increased 38% Over the Previous Quarter

Medipharm Labs (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) announced Q3 earnings posting revenues of $43.38 million for the quarter. The firm had a gross profit of $14.75 million, which resulted in a net income of $3.27 million for the period.

With the Earnings Season on the Line, Cannabis Investors Look to Heavy Hitters to Deliver in the Clutch

The heart of the marijuana stocks lineup report earnings this week, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) results are out, Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) and Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) are on deck.

ACB Stock Plummets More Than 12% in After-Hours Trading

Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) Q1 earnings also boasted an industry-leading cannabis gross margin.

Multi-Million Dollar Inventory Write-Down and Product Return Charge Add to Canopy’s Woes

Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) released its second-quarter 2020 earnings this morning and the results have caused the broader cannabis market to plummet to previously unthinkable lows.

These 4 Cannabis Stocks All Have One Thing in Common

Investors turn to these pot stocks after Canopy, Aurora, Cronos & Tilray miss earnings.

