Cannabis Countdown: Top 10 Marijuana Stock News Stories of the Week
Welcome to the Cannabis Countdown. In this week’s rendition, we’ll recap and countdown the top 10 marijuana stock news stories for the week of November 11th – 17th, 2019.
Without further ado, let’s get started.
10. VIDEO: Red White & Bloom CEO Brad Rogers Featured on Midas Letter RAW
RWB CEO Brad Rogers Sits Down With James West of Midas Letter
Rogers discusses the giant U.S. opportunity and how Red White & Bloom (CSE: RWB – IPO Soon) plans to “Make America Dope Again.”
9. 3 Top U.S. Investment Banks Now Allowed to Trade These Pot Stocks
Are U.S. Wealth Managers Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch and Wells Fargo Late to the Party?
These banks may be missing out on the real value offered by North American cannabis stocks.
8. USA vs Canada: Which Country Offers a Better Opportunity for Cannabis Investors?
The Two Top Cannabis Markets Go Head-to-Head
U.S. or Canadian pot stocks, which group currently offers investors the most value?
7. Organigram Announces 34% Decrease in Q4 Revenues in Preliminary Results
The Company Expects to Report Negative Adjusted EBITDA
Organigram (TSX: OGI) (NASDAQ: OGI) announced preliminary Q4 revenues and provided guidance for revenues of $16.3 million for the fourth quarter. On a quarter over quarter basis revenues declined by 34.14%, from $24.8 million in Q3.
6. Charlotte’s Web Posts Q3 Revenue of $25.1 Million
Gross Profit Declined Slightly Compared to Previous Quarter
Charlotte’s Web (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) posted its Q3 financial results, posting flat revenues on a quarter over quarter basis of $25.1 million.
5. MediPharm Labs Revenues Increase 37.8% to $43.38 Million
The Company Reported Revenue Increased 38% Over the Previous Quarter
Medipharm Labs (TSX: LABS) (OTCQX: MEDIF) announced Q3 earnings posting revenues of $43.38 million for the quarter. The firm had a gross profit of $14.75 million, which resulted in a net income of $3.27 million for the period.
4. Cronos Group Kicks Off Earnings Season with Revenue Miss, Tilray Follows with $35 Million Loss
With the Earnings Season on the Line, Cannabis Investors Look to Heavy Hitters to Deliver in the Clutch
The heart of the marijuana stocks lineup report earnings this week, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Cronos Group (TSX: CRON) (NASDAQ: CRON) results are out, Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) and Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) are on deck.
3. Aurora Cannabis Posts Industry Best Gross Profit in Q1 Earnings, ACB Stock Tanks After Hours
ACB Stock Plummets More Than 12% in After-Hours Trading
Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) (NYSE: ACB) Q1 earnings also boasted an industry-leading cannabis gross margin.
2. Canopy Growth Posts Astonishing $374.6 Million 2nd Quarter Loss, Pot Stocks Plunge
Multi-Million Dollar Inventory Write-Down and Product Return Charge Add to Canopy’s Woes
Canopy Growth (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC) released its second-quarter 2020 earnings this morning and the results have caused the broader cannabis market to plummet to previously unthinkable lows.
1. Why Are These 4 Cannabis Stocks Holding Up So Well Amongst The Carnage?
These 4 Cannabis Stocks All Have One Thing in Common
Investors turn to these pot stocks after Canopy, Aurora, Cronos & Tilray miss earnings.
